Letter: Taylor Garbage lends voice to upcoming recycling hearing

Dear Editor,

The Taylor family, including its employees, would like to thank the community as a whole for their support and loyalty over the years.

We encourage you to attend the upcoming information session discussing the Tioga County Legislature’s changes to handling of recycling on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., to clarify the changes that have been made.

Please find more information regarding details of the hearing here:

https://tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislative-clerk/legislature-meetings/public-hearing-local-law-introductory-no-b-of-2020//eventModal.

For more details, contact Tioga County by calling (607) 687-8200.

The meeting will take place at the Edward Hubbard Auditorium of the County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

Sincerely,

The Taylor Garbage Team