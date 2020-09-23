Tioga County Rural Ministry’s food pantry re-opens

Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) is once again allowing individuals who need food to come into the pantry, located at 143 North Ave. in Owego. With the onset of COVID-19 in March, they adapted operations and limited access to the building in order to protect their staff, volunteers, and the community at large.

While they still desire to protect the community, TCRM is now adapting to the colder weather. They will allow two individuals at a time into the building.

It is recommended to call the TCRM office at (607) 687-3021 to schedule an appointment. This will facilitate the process and shorten any possible wait time in cold weather. Facemasks are required.

Members will have the opportunity to choose their food from the available options. They also encourage everyone to bring their reusable grocery bags.

If members prefer not to enter the building, they may complete a food preference form and the volunteers will pack a food supply according to their preferences and bring it out to them.