Letter: County Recycling change will cost residents and businesses

Dear Editor,

The Tioga County Legislature is holding a public hearing on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. on a law that will end the highly successful countywide recycling program. The new law will make each residence, hotel, and apartment owner responsible to find a way to recycle.

The current recycling program has been successful due to economy of scale. When individual property owners must find a recycling hauler or drive to a recycling station the cost to recycle will increase for residents.

Recycling costs have gone up because there are less buyers for recyclables. Using a unified countywide system minimizes the cost of collecting and processing recyclables.

The legislature seems penny wise and pound-foolish by ending a successful recycling program and replacing it with one that might save the county money, but will cost residents more.

Recycling will cost you more in a countywide plan, but it will cost you even more without it. The public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Hubbard Auditorium, located at 56 Main St., is your opportunity to let your legislator know that you support a county wide recycling plan that works for the environment and for your pocketbook.

Sincerely,

Kevin Millar

Owego, N.Y.