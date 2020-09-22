Five states added to New York’s Travel Advisory

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that five states – Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming have been added to New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The governor also announced that New York State has now conducted 10 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“For a clear example of the continuing extent of the COVID crisis in America, look no further than New York’s travel advisory list. The virus’ spread across the country—new cases have increased more than 15 percent in the last 10 days—makes it all the more urgent that we stay vigilant here at home,” Governor Cuomo said. “That’s why New Yorkers need to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands in conjunction with the careful enforcement of local governments. We can defeat this virus by staying New York Tough, but we have a long way to go.”

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,023 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 3 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Nassau – 3

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 470 (+2)

Patients Newly Admitted – 43

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 133 (-1)

Number ICU with Intubation – 67 (+1)

Total Discharges – 76,246 (+28)

Deaths – 3

Total Deaths – 25,432

Of the 83,997 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 754, or 0.89 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.5% 1.0% 0.5% Central New York 1.2% 1.2% 1.5% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.8% 0.3% Long Island 0.9% 0.9% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.0% 1.1% 1.2% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.2% 0.2% New York City 0.9% 1.0% 1.0% North Country 0.5% 0.0% 0.4% Southern Tier 0.4% 0.7% 0.4% Western New York 1.6% 1.6% 1.2%

The Governor also confirmed 754 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 451,227 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 451,227 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,037 13 Allegany 99 0 Broome 1,476 4 Cattaraugus 255 0 Cayuga 202 3 Chautauqua 547 6 Chemung 349 11 Chenango 248 0 Clinton 155 1 Columbia 582 0 Cortland 162 1 Delaware 131 1 Dutchess 5,084 8 Erie 11,082 40 Essex 161 1 Franklin 65 0 Fulton 332 0 Genesee 317 1 Greene 321 1 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 322 1 Jefferson 164 1 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 202 1 Madison 489 1 Monroe 5,925 14 Montgomery 229 2 Nassau 46,325 66 Niagara 1,733 5 NYC 240,807 351 Oneida 2,378 0 Onondaga 4,253 22 Ontario 465 1 Orange 11,835 13 Orleans 325 1 Oswego 464 8 Otsego 332 0 Putnam 1,583 6 Rensselaer 901 0 Rockland 14,891 58 Saratoga 1,006 2 Schenectady 1,383 0 Schoharie 83 0 Schuyler 39 1 Seneca 105 0 St. Lawrence 319 1 Steuben 360 7 Suffolk 46,176 67 Sullivan 1,573 0 Tioga 225 1 Tompkins 399 1 Ulster 2,244 2 Warren 363 0 Washington 288 1 Wayne 311 0 Westchester 37,866 29 Wyoming 132 0 Yates 62 0

Yesterday, there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,432. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: