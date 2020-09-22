Readers’ Column for the week of September 22, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

This is a post for the person who has worked hard at many jobs and hasn’t gotten what he deserves. I don’t understand what you are expecting. What jobs have you worked hard at? Do you want better pay? Or just for the government to tax the rich more? There are people that choose not to work, and become dependent on state funding that is set-aside just for them. They even get cash allowances for small luxuries like alcohol and tobacco products. It’s free for them; perhaps you should consider this route?

~

I’ve read that Tioga County is eliminating the countywide recycling program and then homeowners will have to pay a private recycler.

~

Hey Dad, if you want a Punter in the family call Jim at 687-4674.

~

To the people that use the streets of Newark Valley, mostly Maple Avenue, Elm Street and Whig Street to show off your so-called tuner cars, we are not impressed with either. It may be hard for you, but have some consideration for the kids and people that walk! If you really think you have something special (you don’t), then take them to a racetrack and see what you have got!

~

I shower twice a day, wash my hands and always wear a mask. I just wanted you to prove the difference between being prepared and living life, and being paranoid and waiting to die. Thank you for proving my point.

~

Isn’t it always (20% cut to New York State educational funding) for the children? Boss Cuomo is holding K-12 education as hostage. There’s no layer of useless ugly fat in New York’s most expensive K-12 education spending. Teachers’ salaries and benefits are the highest in the nation. Nor is quality a concern as Boss Cuomo secretly eliminated teacher accountability under cover of darkness. Boss man could do a lot other than threaten extortion. He is in his third term and his contribution is negative. Closing more Charter Schools doesn’t help either. FIND A SOLUTION WITH NEW YORK CHILDREN AND TAXPAYERS FIRST!

~

I just read the comment from a person complaining about working hard and not getting what he deserved. I worked in an office for 32 years, many years in front of a computer, and believe me that is hard work. Working hard is not always physical work; office work is time-consuming and very stressful. We who work and receive Social Security are compensated based on our earnings, not how hard our job was; that’s how the system works. Nobody receives more money because they “worked hard”. If that were the case, my deceased husband would have received much more than he actually did. You should have learned years ago that life isn’t always fair.

~

Remember 911 and all the lives we lost 19 years ago! I hope we all put our politics aside for one day to bless all the families who lost anyone that day. It still brings tears to my eyes when I see these horrible pictures of the burning buildings and people running to get away from the falling debris and ash that was falling! God Bless America and all of our first responders.

~

I want to thank the kind cashier who paid for my groceries at Price Chopper on Sept. 3 when I was having problems with my EBT card. May God bless you! It shows that there are still nice people in this world. God bless you for helping me.

~

Did you ever notice the sports section is all names and numbers every day?

~

This morning, at about 10 a.m., I was going down Erie Street in Owego and some idiot on a motorcycle passed me with another car approaching me. I see a lot of signs, save a life watch out for motorcycles. Most of that is because you have idiots like that jerk this morning, risking everybody’s lives except their own. They should be taken off the road as soon as you see them doing something like that.

~

It’s a little after 1:15 in the afternoon on a Saturday and four trucks just went speeding through Nichols, Main Street heading towards Pennsylvania. They do this all the time. It’s either trucks or crotch rockets, speeding and loud, making sure everybody hears them. This is going on all the time!

~

This COVID-19 is in the air all the time and we are all breathing it into our bodies. I think the local weather channel should measure the quality of COVID in the air every day. This way people could decide if they should stay in on a high number day or go out on a low number day. We would be more interested in this right now than anything else the weather has to offer.

~

Old lives matter.

~

I want to thank the Floyd Hooker Foundation, the Village of Owego and the lifeguards, and everyone else for the Owego pool this summer. It was a very safe and sane outlet for many.

~

This week I received a postcard from the post office, which I also noticed in last week’s Pennysaver stating that if you wanted to vote by absentee ballot you would have to apply for one on a computer. What happens if you don’t have a computer or don’t know of anyone who has one? You don’t get to vote? If you use the one at the local library you might as well go to the polling place and vote. There should be an 800 number you could call for people like us. I’m sure I’m not the only one with this problem.

~

There have been some comments the past couple of weeks about hard-working people never getting what they deserve. We have one individual who thinks the system is rigged because he thinks he should have been rewarded more generously because he sees himself as “hard working”. He also rails against income inequality and he thinks anybody that makes more than he does should pay more taxes. Unfortunately we have created a society of individuals that think they deserve rather than looking out for themselves. They believe the government should take from those that have it and give it to those that don’t. We now have created generations of people with this attitude and it creates the income and inequality that they were talking about. No more. All incomes should be the same.

~

It seems a lot of kids are being homeschooled because it’s 1:30 in the afternoon, I just got back from town and they’re out and about with bicycles all over. They should be in school but they are not. Are they studying? Are they learning anything? Come on parents, either put them in school or keep them at home and teach them. It’s up to you; we need these kids for our future.

~

Everyone in Tioga County should be aware of the fact that the Tioga County Legislature is preparing to not collect recycling anymore. There will be no more recycling in Tioga County. If you want to recycle, you’re going to have to contact your garbage collector and pay them an extra fee to do that.

~

I saw on the news tonight that Governor Wolf of Pennsylvania is going to make marijuana legal to benefit Pennsylvania. What is taking our governor in New York, Governor Cuomo, so long to make it legal to benefit New York? Look at the tax money that our community would be making.

~

I believe Governor Cuomo would rather see people go to jail or pay a fine for a simple thing as possession of marijuana than collect tax. What would you think?

~

Let’s have term limits for New York governorship!

~

There is an ordinance in the village of Owego, no riding bicycles in the business district on the sidewalks. I think that law should be enforced. It’s a sad day when my wife and I, who are a bit older, have to look out for bicycles.

National Political Viewpoints

So, that’s the scheme! Get Sleepy Joe elected, he drops out, resigns, whatever, and Kamala takes over! Wow! What a TOTAL disaster in the making! Can you imagine the mess this country would be in if Kamala was allowed anywhere near the White House?

~

Hey! Neither party has the ideal candidate, so quit pretending. Let’s study the issues and agenda; one might be surprised at what you might learn. Then as an intelligent voter, vote your heart, not necessarily your party.

~

Here’s a great idea for the guy who is so eager to join the army that will march into New York with President Trump. How about he takes his trusty automatic rifle, appropriate for all such occasions, and stands outside the White House fence to show his undying support for the President? I’d like to see how that would work out for him. Everybody knows that President Trump so highly respects members of the NRA that he will automatically welcome such supporters with open arms. Right?

~

On the latest episode of Inside the Hive, former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens described the GOP under Donald Trump as a party of cynics, stooges, racists, and obsequious enablers whose profiles in cowardice bear an uncomfortable resemblance to 1930s Germany. “When I talk to Republican politicians, I hear Franz von Papen,” he says, referencing the German chancellor who convinced Germans that so-called radical leftists were a far greater threat than Adolf Hitler. “They all know that Trump is an idiot. They all know that he’s uniquely unqualified to be president. But they convinced themselves that he was a necessity.” I’ll Never Question 1938 in Germany Again: An Ex-Republican Strategist Surveys the Wreckage of Trump’s GOP, from Vanity Fair, Sept. 10, 2020.

~

For those considering voting for Sleepy Joe, here are a couple of things to remember. 1. Barack Obama, on a hot mic, said of Sleepy Joe, “Don’t underestimate his ability to screw things up.” 2. A colleague of Sleepy Joe’s stated, “He’s been on the wrong side of every decision involving domestic or foreign policy for the 47 years he’s been in government.” Guess that ought to enter into your voting decision.

~

It’s really very simple. We need to put people in office and in other positions of influence to value human life over corporate profits. This is not rocket science.

~

Hey, if solar and wind power are the end all be all for everyone, then why is California in such bad straits? What with all the climate change nutjobs clustered in California, they MUST have all the solar and wind power they could possibly need.

~

Senator Schumer, Trump was trying to prevent panic over the COVID virus. Schumer you are all about causing panic, because you caused one. Your statements caused a run on, and finally the collapse of IndyMac Bank. I lost all my ROTH IRA money because of you, Schumer. ROAR!

~

I’m just wondering, if Joe Biden is elected president will he appoint his son Hunter as the ambassador to China?

~

I figured out when you can tell Trump is lying, when you see his mouth moving.

~

Hey you guys, have you heard anything lately about Trump’s friend, Kim Jong-un? He disappeared suddenly, and now I told you so, the book is coming out about the love letters between him and Trump. It’s sad, but we’ve got a jerk in the white house.

~

Have you noticed that the media and politicians add the word “weaponize” to everything? You can say China weaponized the corona virus all over the world and you would be correct.

~

I am still amazed at how disrespectful people are. How they could like someone who calls our military dead suckers and losers. The same person that knew the COVID was extremely dangerous and kept down playing it and continued to down play it, and still down plays it and acts like it is over. That’s an evil person, that’s a dictator, not a calm caring leader. True leaders would have unified the country and moved us forward, just like on 9/11. That’s the kind of people we need to lead us through hardships.

~

A tiny bit of something that doesn’t even have a nucleus, is technically not even alive, is bringing out the best and worst of us. People who normally wouldn’t hurt a hair on somebody’s head are actively refusing to take proactive measures to protect themselves and others. A simple thing like a mask becomes a green-eyed monster to them because it might interfere with their rights for a short time. Both parties have lied to us so often in the past; even the most rational among us don’t know what to believe. It was once said that the only thing we need to fear is fear itself. There once was a boy who cried wolf too often with disastrous results. We now have a leader that is screaming wolf over this, over ignoring the basic problems. How many will have to die to feed one man’s ego? We are being destroyed from within and our enemies are cheering loudly.

~

When Trump claims we are rounding the corner on this coronavirus it reminds me of the 60’s and 70’s when Nixon said “there’s light at the end of the tunnel” in Vietnam. People, your government is nothing but a bunch of liars! Can’t trust them, don’t trust them, don’t be fooled.

~

Newsflash! Judge Jeanine Pirro and Ted Cruz would be great Supreme Court Justices. Stay tuned! Go Trump.

~

Black Lives Matter and Antifa are not civil rights organizations. They are Marxist terrorists and anarchists wanting to destroy the U.S.A., it’s economy and law and order. Here’s what Patrisse Cullors, one of the three BLM leaders said, “Myself and Alicia Garza in particular are trained organizers, we are trained Marxists, we are super versed on ideological theories.” These are really Joe Biden’s backers. To those who think that the COVID will be over by the election, does that mean that the flu will also be over and I won’t have to get my flu shot?

~

This is for the person or the people that call in every week calling Trump all kinds of names, telling republicans they’re stupid for voting for Trump. Well, the way I look at it, you know what? I’m a republican and I guess I must be stupid because I’m a Trump supporter, but I wish you could come up with something better to do. Maybe a good suggestion would be to stop watching fake news and you might have the real truth and facts. You know, I actually feel sorry for you because it’s pathetic you talk about Trump calling names and you’re the first one calling into The Pennysaver every week to call names. You all have a good day and God bless you.

~

I do have to say I did try watching the fake news channels. After about three to five minutes I had to turn them off. They spew nothing but lies. They never once mentioned President Trump being nominated twice for the Nobel Peace Prize. The never tell you about the soaring stock market. They never once mention the unemployment rate is going down, even during COVID. I don’t watch liars; I was not brought up that way. I do not give them the time of day. Nice try, but I can’t watch fake news and I don’t think a lot of people are. They are turning to other channels for the real news. Thanks for the suggestion but I can’t watch fake news, they do nothing for me.

~

Trump should shake the hands of each person attending his rally shows. I bet he wouldn’t dare because he might get COVID-19; but maybe he won’t because COVID is a hoax after all. Isn’t that true republicans? That’s what Trump says.

~

To the people who believe what some anonymous source said that our president said about WWI soldiers, you are really drinking the Kool-Aid. It never happened. Just like Russian collusion, did not happen, period! Wake up and stop listening and believing the fake news. Vote Trump 2020.

~

This for the person who says Brindisi has done nothing for New York. Please tell me what Claudia has done.

~

To last week’s callers who talked about Donald Trump shaming the military and calling them names, you’re wrong. Jeffrey Goldberg was the guy that printed it, admitted the Trump story he printed is false. So stop the fake accusations, you guys are full of it. The only person he ever yelled about that I could see were the people who attacked him, like McCain, Mueller, and a few of the other people that were in the military. They called him a ton of names first. He was just fighting back. Secondly, you people want a democrat back in office? Well listen here seniors; I’m a senior myself. I remember the Obama years. For two full years we didn’t even get a COLA raise on our social security, ZERO, do you remember that? The last year, when it was an election year and when Hillary was waltzing up to get her title, well guess what, all we got that year from Obama was a .03% COLA raise!

~

What can you say, what can you do? Ignorance is ignorance; those that support Donald Trump are going to regardless of any evidence you give them contrary to the miserable sick individual he is. They’re still going to support him. Ignorance is bliss.

~

Trump is not the only one that has no moral compass. Let’s keep in mind how those Republican senators went right along with Mr. Trump. I know I’ll remember Nov. 3. Goodbye!

~

Trump campaign rally: A walking epidemic – “Typhoid Mary.”

~

There are only three types of people that would support our clown of a president. They are either rich, you are a die-hard republican, or you’re just plain stupid. Which one are you? Vote democrat.

~

Well, we are certainly headed in the right direction. So far I have seen four Trump signs, one Trump hat, one Trump bumper sticker and three Trump banners and let’s not forget, I’ve seen one Biden sign. We’re heading in the right direction. It’s very refreshing.

~

We need to change our elected senate republican, Tom Reed needs to go! What has he done for this area? Nothing except sit back and draw his big fat salary. Good for nothing, get him out and vote him out, he’s been in there for too long. He doesn’t do a darn thing for this area. This area is going to rot because of politicians like him. Vote Mitrano, at least we’d get somebody new, somebody with a fresh state of mind. Get a new person in there and get these lifelong republicans out. This area is going to the dogs.

~

Who do I believe? Do I believe those people from the very beginning have hated President Trump because he was elected instead of their corrupt and dishonest choice, Hillary Clinton? Do I believe people who have consistently lied in an effort to end his presidency? Who has tried and failed to impeach him using false and misleading information? Their dishonesty has been on public display for all to see. Why would I trust them and why would I vote for people I don’t trust? I don’t hate them but I absolutely don’t trust them. The democrats in congress have done everything possible to prevent the president from accomplishing anything, yet he has managed to accomplish more than the previous president did in two terms. Now I read that our president has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, twice!