What’s Happening for the week of September 20, 2020

SEPTEMBER 21

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 via webcam.

SEPTEMBER 23

Internet 101: Understanding and Searching the Web, 1 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter. No special software is required. You just need an Internet connected device, tablet or computer.

SEPTEMBER 23 and 24

Drive-Thru Food Give-Away, Sept. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sept. 24 with time to be determined, Barton Community Hall, Old Barton Rd., Barton. Sponsored by the Lounsberry Food Pantry. Call 687-0442 for a reservation. The deadline to register is Sept. 17.

SEPTEMBER 24

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St. Owego.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Owego. Takeout only. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

SEPTEMBER 25 and 26

Book and Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Patrick’s Church Hall and / or parking lot (depending on weather), 300 Main St. Owego. Masks required.

SEPTEMBER 26

Fact or False? How Can We Know if What We Read Online is True? 1 to 2 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce Open Air Vendor and Craft Scholarship Fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rawley Park, Richford (on Route 38 next to the Red Rooster Diner). To follow safety guidelines, they will practice social distancing and masks will also be required. If you are interested in being a vendor at this event, contact Kat Amato by text or calling (607) 237-9477, or Janet Gordinier at (607) 765-2793. Deadline to register is Sept. 21, 2020.

SEPTEMBER 27

Second Annual Matt Howe Memorial Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., VFW Auxiliary Post 1371, Main Street, Owego. Pre-sale tickets are available at the canteen, or by calling Linda Barrett at (607) 206-5512, or Jean Sabol at (607) 687-2069. Cost is a donation of $10. Tickets purchased for the April event are still valid.

St. Cyril’s Famous Ethnic Dinner, takeout and curbside pick up only, 11:30 a.m. until sold out, 148 Clinton St., Binghamton. The cost is $12 per dinner.

SEPTEMBER 30

Ain’t Misbehavin’ Band – Free Concert, 6 to 7 p.m., Newark Valley Village Green, Main Street, Newark Valley. Bring a lawn.

OCTOBER 1

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Owego. Takeout only. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

OCTOBER 3

The Apalachin Lions are looking for help with the cleanup of Route 434 at 9 a.m. The cleanup crew will meet at Beam Electronics on Route 434. The amount of time normally spent is approximately two hours to pick up and bag trash along a designated three-mile stretch of Route 434 in Apalachin. Bring work gloves and dress for the weather; all clean up supplies will be furnished.

Oktoberfest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Most Holy Rosary Church, Route 26, Maine. Takeout service only in the Cerwonka Hall. Bake sale and basket raffle.

OCTOBER 6

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m.,

Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 8

Owego Unit 401 American Legion Auxiliary monthly meeting, held the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Post 401 in Owego. Masks are required to enter the Post, and social distancing rules apply.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Owego. Takeout only. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Public Works and Capital Projects, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 13

Tioga County Tenth Regular Meeting of 2020 will be held at 12:00 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 15

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Owego. Takeout only. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

OCTOBER 17

The Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 will be hosting a Yard Sale with a Chicken and Biscuit Luncheon and raffles, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place behind the legion on the pavilion grounds at 90 Spencer Rd. To reserve a spot for your items at this event, contact Patti Reichert at 760-7551 or email to pmreich22@hotmail.com. They will be observing social distancing with 10×10 spots available. The cost is $10 each, $20 for double, or $25 for triple. It will be up to each vendor to supply his or her own tent(s) and tables.

Campville Fire Department Chicken BBQ with takeout, 11 a.m., CFD Station-1 in Campville. Meals will be $13 each and include a half chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw and beans, a roll, a drink and a dessert.

OCTOBER 22

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Owego. Takeout only. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

OCTOBER 26

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 29

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Owego. Takeout only. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

NOVEMBER 3

Debbie Mills in Concert, 11 a.m., Mountain Chapel, 2070 Sulphur Springs Rd., Owego.

NOVEMBER 9

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.