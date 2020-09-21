Community shines with support for fire victims

On Aug. 31, 2020, Dana and Melissa Swansbrough lost everything when their Fred Catlin Road home ignited in Owego, burning to the ground in minutes. The family of ten was all outside and safe, but the home was in total ruins, the only thing visible being the chimney from the fireplace and the hardwood floors.

Almost immediately, the community surrounded the family with love and support, and a GoFundMe Page was set up to help the Swansbrough family with expenses as they begin the process of cleaning up and rebuilding.

To assist in the interim, The Owego Pennysaver held a clothing and blanket drive to assist the family, and was met with overwhelming and generous support.

For three days, during the week of Sept. 6, The Owego Pennysaver served as a collection point for clothes, blankets, and shoes for each family member. We then sorted the clothes and distributed them to the family.

Also received were several envelopes for the family, along with a $100 gift card to Price Chopper that was brought in by an anonymous donor.

Last Friday we delivered the items to the family, who is staying on the property in a camper, trailer, and other various structures as they muddle through their recovery from the fire.

The Owego Pennysaver also worked with a couple of churches to redistribute clothing that was donated and not of the correct size, and with Sister Mary from Tioga County Rural Ministry, who had funds to purchase items that included brand new sleeping bags for colder weather and other clothing items.

When we visited the family they wanted to express their appreciation for all of the donations. As a bus driver, Melissa was not able to greet us personally, but family members were onsite to accept the items, and they were extremely grateful for the support. They wanted to be sure that this thanks be extended to the community – to all of our readers that donated.

A GoFundMe account for the family is still active for those that wish to contribute. You can find it at https://gf.me/u/yvn62m.