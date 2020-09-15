Six states removed from travel advisory requiring 14-day quarantine

— California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, Northern Mariana Islands, and Ohio Are Removed; Puerto Rico Meets Metrics to Qualify —
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that six states – California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio have been removed from New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. The Northern Mariana Islands have also been removed. Puerto Rico has been added. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.
“When other states and territories make progress fighting COVID-19, that’s good for New York and while I am glad to see areas removed from the travel advisory list, it still remains far too long,” Governor Cuomo said. “Make no mistake: We must continue to be New York Tough and stay smart. Wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing is what tamed this beast in New York and we must keep it up.”
The full, updated travel advisory list is below:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,109 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 5 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:
- Queens – 1
- Suffolk – 4
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 481 (+17)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 60
- Hospital Counties – 32
- Number ICU – 144 (+1)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (+1)
- Total Discharges – 75,847 (+33)
- Deaths – 11
- Total Deaths – 25,405
Of the 73,678 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 766, or 1.0 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Capital Region
|
1.0%
|
0.4%
|
0.8%
|
Central New York
|
2.0%
|
1.4%
|
1.7%
|
Finger Lakes
|
0.6%
|
0.8%
|
0.7%
|
Long Island
|
1.2%
|
0.9%
|
1.2%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1.2%
|
1.6%
|
1.2%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.4%
|
0.4%
|
1.0%
|
New York City
|
0.8%
|
1.0%
|
1.1%
|
North Country
|
0.2%
|
0.5%
|
0.3%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.4%
|
0.1%
|
0.4%
|
Western New York
|
2.0%
|
1.2%
|
1.4%
The Governor also confirmed 766 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 445,714 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 445,714 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
2,936
|
15
|
Allegany
|
94
|
0
|
Broome
|
1,423
|
3
|
Cattaraugus
|
242
|
0
|
Cayuga
|
191
|
1
|
Chautauqua
|
523
|
7
|
Chemung
|
269
|
18
|
Chenango
|
245
|
0
|
Clinton
|
154
|
1
|
Columbia
|
577
|
0
|
Cortland
|
137
|
5
|
Delaware
|
128
|
0
|
Dutchess
|
5,006
|
12
|
Erie
|
10,716
|
48
|
Essex
|
153
|
2
|
Franklin
|
63
|
0
|
Fulton
|
324
|
4
|
Genesee
|
307
|
0
|
Greene
|
318
|
0
|
Hamilton
|
14
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
313
|
0
|
Jefferson
|
158
|
0
|
Lewis
|
50
|
0
|
Livingston
|
196
|
0
|
Madison
|
480
|
2
|
Monroe
|
5,793
|
29
|
Montgomery
|
218
|
0
|
Nassau
|
45,840
|
77
|
Niagara
|
1,693
|
4
|
NYC
|
238,373
|
306
|
Oneida
|
2,356
|
8
|
Onondaga
|
4,114
|
18
|
Ontario
|
444
|
1
|
Orange
|
11,676
|
24
|
Orleans
|
322
|
1
|
Oswego
|
402
|
12
|
Otsego
|
316
|
2
|
Putnam
|
1,564
|
3
|
Rensselaer
|
884
|
5
|
Rockland
|
14,617
|
36
|
Saratoga
|
965
|
1
|
Schenectady
|
1,358
|
1
|
Schoharie
|
83
|
1
|
Schuyler
|
33
|
1
|
Seneca
|
104
|
0
|
St. Lawrence
|
308
|
1
|
Steuben
|
331
|
5
|
Suffolk
|
45,785
|
71
|
Sullivan
|
1,559
|
2
|
Tioga
|
221
|
0
|
Tompkins
|
384
|
2
|
Ulster
|
2,225
|
6
|
Warren
|
348
|
0
|
Washington
|
284
|
0
|
Wayne
|
304
|
1
|
Westchester
|
37,601
|
30
|
Wyoming
|
130
|
0
|
Yates
|
62
|
0
Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,405. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Bronx
|
1
|
Cattaraugus
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
1
|
Erie
|
3
|
Essex
|
1
|
Kings
|
1
|
Nassau
|
1
|
Queens
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
1
