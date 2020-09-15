Six states removed from travel advisory requiring 14-day quarantine

— California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, Northern Mariana Islands, and Ohio Are Removed; Puerto Rico Meets Metrics to Qualify —

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that six states – California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio have been removed from New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. The Northern Mariana Islands have also been removed. Puerto Rico has been added. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“When other states and territories make progress fighting COVID-19, that’s good for New York and while I am glad to see areas removed from the travel advisory list, it still remains far too long,” Governor Cuomo said. “Make no mistake: We must continue to be New York Tough and stay smart. Wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing is what tamed this beast in New York and we must keep it up.”

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,109 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 5 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Queens – 1

Suffolk – 4

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 481 (+17)

Patients Newly Admitted – 60

Hospital Counties – 32

Number ICU – 144 (+1)

Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (+1)

Total Discharges – 75,847 (+33)

Deaths – 11

Total Deaths – 25,405

Of the 73,678 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 766, or 1.0 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 1.0% 0.4% 0.8% Central New York 2.0% 1.4% 1.7% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.8% 0.7% Long Island 1.2% 0.9% 1.2% Mid-Hudson 1.2% 1.6% 1.2% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.4% 1.0% New York City 0.8% 1.0% 1.1% North Country 0.2% 0.5% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.4% 0.1% 0.4% Western New York 2.0% 1.2% 1.4%

The Governor also confirmed 766 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 445,714 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 445,714 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,936 15 Allegany 94 0 Broome 1,423 3 Cattaraugus 242 0 Cayuga 191 1 Chautauqua 523 7 Chemung 269 18 Chenango 245 0 Clinton 154 1 Columbia 577 0 Cortland 137 5 Delaware 128 0 Dutchess 5,006 12 Erie 10,716 48 Essex 153 2 Franklin 63 0 Fulton 324 4 Genesee 307 0 Greene 318 0 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 313 0 Jefferson 158 0 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 196 0 Madison 480 2 Monroe 5,793 29 Montgomery 218 0 Nassau 45,840 77 Niagara 1,693 4 NYC 238,373 306 Oneida 2,356 8 Onondaga 4,114 18 Ontario 444 1 Orange 11,676 24 Orleans 322 1 Oswego 402 12 Otsego 316 2 Putnam 1,564 3 Rensselaer 884 5 Rockland 14,617 36 Saratoga 965 1 Schenectady 1,358 1 Schoharie 83 1 Schuyler 33 1 Seneca 104 0 St. Lawrence 308 1 Steuben 331 5 Suffolk 45,785 71 Sullivan 1,559 2 Tioga 221 0 Tompkins 384 2 Ulster 2,225 6 Warren 348 0 Washington 284 0 Wayne 304 1 Westchester 37,601 30 Wyoming 130 0 Yates 62 0

Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,405. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: