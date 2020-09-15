Six states removed from travel advisory requiring 14-day quarantine

Posted By: psadvert September 15, 2020

— California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, Northern Mariana Islands, and Ohio Are Removed; Puerto Rico Meets Metrics to Qualify —

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that six states – California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio have been removed from New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. The Northern Mariana Islands have also been removed. Puerto Rico has been added. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

“When other states and territories make progress fighting COVID-19, that’s good for New York and while I am glad to see areas removed from the travel advisory list, it still remains far too long,” Governor Cuomo said. “Make no mistake: We must continue to be New York Tough and stay smart. Wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing is what tamed this beast in New York and we must keep it up.”

 

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

 

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,109 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 5 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

 

  • Queens – 1
  • Suffolk – 4

 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization 481 (+17)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 60
  • Hospital Counties 32
  • Number ICU 144 (+1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation 60 (+1)
  • Total Discharges 75,847 (+33)
  • Deaths – 11
  • Total Deaths – 25,405

 

Of the 73,678 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 766, or 1.0 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region

1.0%

0.4%

0.8%

Central New York

2.0%

1.4%

1.7%

Finger Lakes

0.6%

0.8%

0.7%

Long Island

1.2%

0.9%

1.2%

Mid-Hudson

1.2%

1.6%

1.2%

Mohawk Valley

0.4%

0.4%

1.0%

New York City

0.8%

1.0%

1.1%

North Country

0.2%

0.5%

0.3%

Southern Tier

0.4%

0.1%

0.4%

Western New York

2.0%

1.2%

1.4%

 

The Governor also confirmed 766 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 445,714 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 445,714 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,936

15

Allegany

94

0

Broome

1,423

3

Cattaraugus

242

0

Cayuga

191

1

Chautauqua

523

7

Chemung

269

18

Chenango

245

0

Clinton

154

1

Columbia

577

0

Cortland

137

5

Delaware

128

0

Dutchess

5,006

12

Erie

10,716

48

Essex

153

2

Franklin

63

0

Fulton

324

4

Genesee

307

0

Greene

318

0

Hamilton

14

0

Herkimer

313

0

Jefferson

158

0

Lewis

50

0

Livingston

196

0

Madison

480

2

Monroe

5,793

29

Montgomery

218

0

Nassau

45,840

77

Niagara

1,693

4

NYC

238,373

306

Oneida

2,356

8

Onondaga

4,114

18

Ontario

444

1

Orange

11,676

24

Orleans

322

1

Oswego

402

12

Otsego

316

2

Putnam

1,564

3

Rensselaer

884

5

Rockland

14,617

36

Saratoga

965

1

Schenectady

1,358

1

Schoharie

83

1

Schuyler

33

1

Seneca

104

0

St. Lawrence

308

1

Steuben

331

5

Suffolk

45,785

71

Sullivan

1,559

2

Tioga

221

0

Tompkins

384

2

Ulster

2,225

6

Warren

348

0

Washington

284

0

Wayne

304

1

Westchester

37,601

30

Wyoming

130

0

Yates

62

0

 

 

Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,405. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Cattaraugus

1

Dutchess

1

Erie

3

Essex

1

Kings

1

Nassau

1

Queens

1

Suffolk

1
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Six states removed from travel advisory requiring 14-day quarantine"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*