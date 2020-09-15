Tioga County Public Hearing planned for recycling program

The Chair of the Tioga County Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, announced last week that the Tioga County Legislature would be holding a public hearing regarding upcoming changes to the 2021 Recycling Program and the Source Separation Law on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 6:05 p.m. in the Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego, N.Y.

The New York State Solid Waste Management Act of 1988, signed into law by Governor Mario M. Cuomo, required municipalities to adopt local laws or ordinances requiring the separation and segregation of recyclable or reusable materials from solid waste.

Tioga County’s current contract for recycling expires at the end of this year. New contract bids were sought out, but proved too costly and provided less services. As a result, in January of 2021, the process for recycling will be changing in Tioga County.

Chair Sauerbrey stated, “The Legislature has been working since the beginning of this year on what the future of recycling will be, to provide the best service, and make it affordable for Tioga County taxpayers.”