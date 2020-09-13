What’s Happening for the week of September 13, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

SEPTEMBER 14

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

Berkshire Free Library monthly board meeting will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net to attend.

SEPTEMBER 15

The Ninth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2020, 6 pm., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 16

Community Free Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 17

Deadline to register for the Drive-Thru Food Give-Away planned for Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 at the old Barton Community Hall, Old Barton Rd., Barton. Sponsored by the Lounsberry Food Pantry. Call 687-0442 for a reservation.

SEPTEMBER 18

Antique Show, noon to 5 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187. Free admission. Call (607) 426-6276 for more information.

Debbie Mills in Concert, Binghamton’s Boulevard United Methodist Church, 7 p.m., corner of Floral Avenue and Grand Boulevard, Johnson City. Refreshments will be provided.

Twitter Basics, 3 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

SEPTEMBER 19

Chicken BBQ, St. Patrick’s Church, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 300 Main St., Owego. Cost is $12, takeout only; tickets are available at the parish office located at 309 Front St. in Owego.

Drive-thru Chicken BBQ, 11:30 a.m. until gone, McKendree United Methodist Church, 224 Owego St., Candor. The cost is $10 and includes 1/2 chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, a cookie and a roll.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

Experience the History of Hugh Dugan’s Parkview Inn 1867-2020: Presentation by Pam Anderson, Hotel tours at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., 12 p.m. lunch presentation, 6 p.m. dinner presentation, Front Street, Owego. Reserve your spot by calling 687-9873. Full menu plus unique specials and desserts to be offered.

SEPTEMBER 21

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 via webcam.

SEPTEMBER 23

Internet 101: Understanding and Searching the Web, 1 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter. No special software is required. You just need an Internet connected device, tablet or computer.

SEPTEMBER 23 and 24

Drive-Thru Food Give-Away, Sept. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sept. 24 with time to be determined, Barton Community Hall, Old Barton Rd., Barton. Sponsored by the Lounsberry Food Pantry. Call 687-0442 for a reservation. The deadline to register is Sept. 17.

SEPTEMBER 24

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St. Owego.

SEPTEMBER 25 and 26

Book and Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Patrick’s Church Hall and / or parking lot (depending on weather), 300 Main St. Owego. Masks required.

SEPTEMBER 26

Fact or False? How Can We Know if What We Read Online is True? 1 to 2 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce Open Air Vendor and Craft Scholarship Fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rawley Park, Richford (on Route 38 next to the Red Rooster Diner). To follow safety guidelines, they will practice social distancing and masks will also be required. If you are interested in being a vendor at this event, contact Kat Amato by text or calling (607) 237-9477, or Janet Gordinier at (607) 765-2793. Deadline to register is Sept. 21, 2020.

SEPTEMBER 27

Second Annual Matt Howe Memorial Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., VFW Auxiliary Post 1371, Main Street, Owego. Pre-sale tickets are available at the canteen, or by calling Linda Barrett at (607) 206-5512, or Jean Sabol at (607) 687-2069. Cost is a donation of $10. Tickets purchased for the April event are still valid.

OCTOBER 3

The Apalachin Lions are looking for help with the cleanup of Route 434 at 9 a.m. The cleanup crew will meet at Beam Electronics on Route 434. The amount of time normally spent is approximately 2 hours to pick up and bag trash along a designated three-mile stretch of Route 434 in Apalachin. Bring work gloves and dress for the weather; all clean up supplies will be furnished.

Oktoberfest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Most Holy Rosary Church, Route 26, Maine. Takeout service only in the Cerwonka Hall. Bake sale and basket raffle.

OCTOBER 8

Owego Unit 401 American Legion Auxiliary monthly meeting, held the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Post 401 in Owego. Masks are required to enter the Post, and social distancing rules apply.

OCTOBER 17

The Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 will be hosting a Yard Sale with a Chicken and Biscuit Luncheon and raffles, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place behind the legion on the pavilion grounds at 90 Spencer Rd. To reserve a spot for your items at this event, contact Patti Reichert at 760-7551 or email to pmreich22@hotmail.com. They will be observing social distancing with 10×10 spots available. The cost is $10 each, $20 for double, or $25 for triple. It will be up to each vendor to supply his or her own tent(s) and tables.

NOVEMBER 3

Debbie Mills in Concert, 11 a.m., Mountain Chapel, 2070 Sulphur Springs Rd., Owego.