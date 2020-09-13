Tioga County Brief

As of Friday, Tioga County reported the following statistics regarding the pandemic in Tioga County, N.Y., and as schools begin their opening.

As of September 11, 2020, the county reported there are seven active cases, 94 individuals in mandatory quarantine, and 196 recovered; total cases are 228, to date, with 25 overall fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.