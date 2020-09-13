Hankering for a summertime parade

Earlier this year, the Roki Club out of Nichols announced the cancellation of events surrounding their annual Labor Day event that takes place around town, and with its main events normally taking place at Kirby Park. But when Tim Taylor, a native to Nichols, N.Y. who currently resides in Waverly, N.Y. thought about it last week, he felt they needed to do something.

“I wanted to keep the tradition alive,” said Taylor as he stood at Kirby Park while tractors and a couple of old cars, and even a motorcycle, pulled in to form the annual parade. This year also would have been the 109th year for the celebration, dubbed Nichols Old Home Days.

According to Taylor, Old Home Day honors the tradition of small town America and brings together the close-knit families.

“A lot of my friends and relatives come every year,” Taylor added.

Dave and Karen Kunte, of Rome, Pa., arrived in their 1952 Plymouth Cranbrook along with Owen and Charlie Parker. The couple shared they were very excited to learn that the parade was on.

Eighty-nine-year old John Berry, of Nichols, N.Y., arrived on his tractor to participate in the parade.

“A friend told me about it,” said Berry, noting that he has lived in Nichols his entire life, and has attended the Old Home Day event for many years.

Others from Litchfield, and Sayre, arrived on tractors dating back to the 1940s. A motorcycle arrived with an extra rider to partake as well.

Stepping off from Kirby Park, Tim Taylor led the group carrying the American Flag.

“I proudly carried the American flag in the parade as a Boy Scout in 1972, and despite Hurricane Agnes,” said Tim Taylor.

“I will carry Old Glory once again as I lead whoever wants to participate in the parade through our tiny, but very proud community,” Taylor said in an email sent out, just days before the Labor Day parade.

The parade circled around town before returning back to Kirby Park.

Taylor made the decision to move forward only days ago, and was having a hard time spreading the word. But despite the lack of time involved, close to a dozen arrived to participate in the parade, and yard sales were popping up around town for the daylong event.

Down the road, the fire department was hosting their annual Chicken BBQ, with proceeds benefiting the department. The event was socially distanced, and many guests were seen wearing face coverings – even those in the parade.

“This longstanding tradition needed to keep going,” added Taylor as he looked at his watch and readied the parade for a 10 a.m. step off.