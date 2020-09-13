New York State Brief

As the reopening of schools in New York State is upon us, lawmakers out of Albany continue lifting opening restrictions, safely, and are requesting residents to be vigilant in staying safe. For over 30 days now, New York’s COVID-19 infection rate has remained below 1 percent.

Governor Cuomo also launched “The COVID-19 Report Card last week, a tool that allws parents and families to track how their school is doing. That link can be found at https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/.

A tracker for SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities has also been launched at www.suny.edu/covid19-tracker/.

Last week the governor also announced additional states, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia, were added to the travel advisory, requiring quarantine upon arrival and return.

The full list of states includes the following: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

During a brief last week, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo also announced $88.6 million in federal CARES Act funding is available to assist child care providers through NY Forward grants as they adjust their programs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is in addition to $30 million made available in the spring and $48.3 million recently awarded to assist childcare providers with reopening or restructuring their physical plans to meet new social distancing requirements.

Childcare providers may apply for the funding at https://ocfs.ny.gov/programs/childcare/. Applications will be posted later this month and will be accepted on a rolling basis until Dec. 31, 2020.

For New York State reopening guidance, information on all industries can be found at https://forward.ny.gov.