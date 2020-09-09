Governor announces four states added to travel advisory

On Tuesday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced four additional states – Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia – meet the metrics to qualify for New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands have been removed.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

New York State’s COVID-19 infection rate has been below 1 percent for 32 straight days. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“Individuals coming from other states continue to be a problem, and today we’re adding four more states to New York’s travel advisory. We now have 35 high-risk states in this country, which is incredible,” Governor Cuomo said.“We’re entering a new, different post-Labor Day phase. After Labor Day, people start to get back to work, schools are opening, activity is increasing, colleges are opening, you see traffic starting to increase. So we have to keep that in mind as we move forward and we need to remain vigilant and smart so that we don’t backslide.”

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 929 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 8 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Bronx – 1

Manhattan – 1

Queens – 2

Nassau – 4

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 445 (+32)

Patients Newly Admitted – 70

Hospital Counties – 33

Number ICU – 114 (-1)

Number ICU with Intubation – 52 (-5)

Total Discharges – 75,503 (+32)

Deaths – 5

Total Deaths – 25,367

Of the 57,826 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 557, or 0.96 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.9% 0.5% 1.3% Central New York 0.8% 1.1% 0.6% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.7% 0.9% Long Island 1.1% 1.0% 1.5% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 1.2% 1.5% Mohawk Valley 0.9% 1.1% 0.5% New York City 0.7% 0.8% 0.9% North Country 0.2% 0.3% 0.0% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.4% 0.5% Western New York 2.0% 1.9% 1.0%

The Governor also confirmed 557 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 440,578 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 440,578 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,840 7 Allegany 92 0 Broome 1,374 9 Cattaraugus 233 3 Cayuga 184 1 Chautauqua 477 1 Chemung 211 1 Chenango 239 4 Clinton 152 0 Columbia 576 0 Cortland 103 0 Delaware 125 1 Dutchess 4,944 5 Erie 10,346 26 Essex 149 0 Franklin 59 0 Fulton 312 0 Genesee 303 1 Greene 316 2 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 308 0 Jefferson 156 0 Lewis 49 0 Livingston 189 0 Madison 475 0 Monroe 5,602 17 Montgomery 215 0 Nassau 45,294 65 Niagara 1,659 5 NYC 236,434 222 Oneida 2,309 4 Onondaga 4,002 9 Ontario 413 5 Orange 11,535 10 Orleans 317 2 Oswego 331 2 Otsego 288 3 Putnam 1,539 5 Rensselaer 865 5 Rockland 14,439 21 Saratoga 900 7 Schenectady 1,322 8 Schoharie 73 0 Schuyler 29 1 Seneca 102 0 St. Lawrence 297 0 Steuben 323 3 Suffolk 45,356 52 Sullivan 1,544 0 Tioga 216 2 Tompkins 344 5 Ulster 2,203 0 Warren 331 5 Washington 271 1 Wayne 296 0 Westchester 37,314 37 Wyoming 127 0 Yates 62 0

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,367. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: