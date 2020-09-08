Tioga Downs to officially open on Wednesday

Tioga Downs Casino Resort, located on River Road in Nichols, N.Y., announced today they are ready to re-open ‪this Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. pending regulatory approval. Hours will be Sunday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Initially, the casino will operate approximately 350 slots. The poker room, table games and simulcast will remain closed until further notice.

FanDuel Sportsbook, Coasters Sports Bar, Java G’s Café and P.J. Clarke’s Restaurant will also be open and will operate under New York State guidelines.

The hotel at Tioga Downs Casino Resort will re-open on Friday, Sept. 11, and will start taking reservations on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

In a press release, a spokesperson for Tioga Downs wrote, “Tioga Downs has been actively working with healthcare experts and medical-grade cleaning professionals to develop a plan with appropriate safety protocols and regulations to ensure the safe return of guests.”

To learn more about the precautions, visit www.tiogadowns.com.