COVID-19 Report Card launched to track COVID-19 infections of every school in New York

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the launch of “The COVID-19 Report Card”, an online dashboard which tracks real-time COVID-19 infections and testing operations of every New York school and school district. The Governor acted by Executive Order directing schools, local health departments, labs and all testing sites properly collect and report COVID-19 testing data for students and staff at each school in New York State, ensuring this information can be accurately presented on the online COVID-19 Report Card.

As schools reopen and districts, local health departments, and labs begin reporting this data to the NYS Dept. of Health, the COVID-19 Report Card will be live at: https://schoolcovidreportcard. health.ny.gov/

“Facts empower people to make informed decisions for the health and safety of themselves and their families,” Governor Cuomo said. “The COVID-19 Report Card will give parents, faculty and students the most up-to-date information on the status of their school and their school district’s testing and results. I urge our school communities to stay vigilant and be smart.”

The COVID-19 Report Card will provide parents, teachers, students and all New Yorkers with comprehensive data updated on a daily basis, including:

Positive infections by date of students and staff by school and school district

Whether school / district (and student and staff) are remote, in-person, or hybrid

Number of students and staff on-site

Percentage of on-site students & staff who test positive

Number of tests administered by the school, test type, lab used and lag time

Date of last submission / update

The COVID-19 Report Card online dashboard features user-friendly design to make it easy for parents, teachers, students and all New Yorkers to access the data in one central location. Visitors to the website can simply type in their home address to identify their school district, select their specific school, and find all reported positives, a breakdown of testing and results for students and teachers and the current enrollment. The dashboard will feature 7-day trend charts so visitors can track results over time.