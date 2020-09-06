Tioga County Brief for the week ending September 5, 2020

As of this reporting, coronavirus cases in Tioga County were holding steady at three active cases and 64 individuals in mandatory quarantine. To date, there have been 223 confirmed cases in Tioga County, 195 individuals have recovered, and there have been 25 deaths reported related to COVID-19.

For more information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.