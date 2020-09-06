What’s Happening for the week of September 6, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

SEPTEMBER 7

Large lawn sale, begins at 8 a.m., Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 8

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information and Technology Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning / Tourism / Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 9

Ancestry.com for Beginners – Part Two, 3 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

SEPTEMBER 10

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Owego Unit 401 American Legion Auxiliary monthly meeting, held the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Post 401 in Owego. Masks are required to enter the Post, and social distancing rules apply.

SEPTEMBER 11

8th Annual Owego Fallen Fighters Memorial Captain and Crew Golf Tournament, Registration is at 9:30 a.m., Shotgun start at 10:28 a.m., visit www.ffmgolf.com to play or become a sponsor, or to their Facebook page to print off the registration form to mail in, www.facebook.com/Owego-Fallen-Firefighters-Golf-861216180667002.

SEPTEMBER 12

Annual Meeting of the Gibson Corners Cemetery Association, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, Owego.

Book and Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Patrick’s Church Hall or parking lot (depending on the weather), 300 Main St., Owego. Masks required.

SEPTEMBER 14

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

Berkshire Free Library monthly board meeting will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net to attend.

SEPTEMBER 15

The Ninth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2020, 6 pm., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 16

Community Free Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 18

Antique Show, noon to 5 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187. Free admission. Call (607) 426-6276 for more information.

Debbie Mills in Concert, Binghamton’s Boulevard United Methodist Church, 7 p.m., corner of Floral Avenue and Grand Boulevard, Johnson City. Refreshments will be provided.

Twitter Basics, 3 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

SEPTEMBER 19

Chicken BBQ, St. Patrick’s Church, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 300 Main St., Owego. Cost is $12, takeout only; tickets are available at the parish office located at 309 Front St. in Owego.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 23

Internet 101: Understanding and Searching the Web, 1 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter. No special software is required. You just need an Internet connected device, tablet or computer.

SEPTEMBER 24

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St. Owego.

SEPTEMBER 25 and 26

Book and Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Patrick’s Church Hall and / or parking lot (depending on weather), 300 Main St. Owego. Masks required.

SEPTEMBER 26

Fact or False? How Can We Know if What We Read Online is True? 1 to 2 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

SEPTEMBER 27

Second Annual Matt Howe Memorial Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., VFW Auxiliary Post 1371, Main Street, Owego. Pre-sale tickets are available at the canteen, or by calling Linda Barrett at (607) 206-5512, or Jean Sabol at (607) 687-2069. Cost is a donation of $10. Tickets purchased for the April event are still valid.

OCTOBER 3

The Apalachin Lions are looking for help with the cleanup of Route 434 at 9 a.m. The cleanup crew will meet at Beam Electronics on Route 434. The amount of time normally spent is approximately 2 hours to pick up and bag trash along a designated three-mile stretch of Route 434 in Apalachin. Bring work gloves and dress for the weather; all clean up supplies will be furnished.

OCTOBER 8

Owego Unit 401 American Legion Auxiliary monthly meeting, held the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Post 401 in Owego. Masks are required to enter the Post, and social distancing rules apply.

OCTOBER 17

The Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 will be hosting a Yard Sale with a Chicken & Biscuit Luncheon and raffles, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place behind the legion on the pavilion grounds at 90 Spencer Rd. To reserve a spot for your items at this event, contact Patti Reichert at 760-7551 or email to pmreich22@hotmail.com. They will be observing social distancing with 10×10 spots available. The cost is $10 each, $20 for double, or $25 for triple. It will be up to each vendor to supply his or her own tent(s) and tables.

NOVEMBER 3

Debbie Mills in Concert, 11 a.m., Mountain Chapel, 2070 Sulphur Springs Rd., Owego.