Gallery Forty-One announces September Member of the Month

Gallery 41 is pleased to feature Pat Stacconi as their September Member of the Month.

Pat’s mosaic roots were planted in a Junior High School tabletop project. That table followed her through many phases of life, giving her pleasure in its use and beauty.

After retiring, Pat decided that she’d like to return to mosaic art. After taking some classes to re-learn the techniques, she has been creating a variety of both functional and decorative pieces that include mirror frames, key chains, a checkers table top, and many more. These one-of-a-kind items are composed using a diverse assortment of materials. Among these are tile, glass, and vintage china.

When Pat isn’t in her studio, she’s busy at the Roberson Museum and Science Center, and The Kopernik Museum and Science Center.

Located at 41 Lake St. in Owego, Gallery 41 hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, you can find Gallery 41 on Facebook, on Instagram, and online at www.galleryfortyone.com. You can also call them at (607) 687-2876.