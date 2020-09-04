Stray Haven to participate in Best Friend Animal Society’s ‘Strut Your Mutt Day’

Stray Haven, along with hundreds of animal rescue groups across the country, is participating in the Best Friends Animal Society’s Strut Your Mutt Day, the virtual walk and fundraising event that saves the lives of dogs and cats in communities across the country.

Launching more than two decades ago in Salt Lake City, Best Friends® Strut Your Mutt® expanded to several cities across the nation in 2010 with a commitment to help Best Friends Network partners raise critical funds for their lifesaving work. But Best Friends realized that this successful fundraising event did not have to be tied to a few geographical venues and added Strut Your Mutt Day in 2011 as a virtual fundraising platform that Best Friends Network partners everywhere could tailor to their needs.

This year more than ever, the virtual Strut Your Mutt Day will be an important tool to help animal shelters and rescue groups raise money toward saving the lives of homeless dogs and cats.

The Stray Haven Virtual Strut Your Mutt celebration will be held starting now through Saturday, Oct. 24.

Jen Woodard-Reynolds, Stray Haven’s Executive Director, stated, “We at Stray Haven are proud to be part of the Best Friends Strut Your Mutt virtual celebration happening across the country. We are working with Best Friends towards the goal of taking this nation no-kill by 2025. Working together we can accomplish great things in the nation, and right here at home for our dogs and cats. We love our community and we know you do too, so help us take action for the pets and people in our town by joining in the ‘Strut Your Mutt’ virtual event.”

To sign up for Strut Your Mutt Day, visit strutyourmutt.org and choose Stray Haven when you register. You can also check out Stray Haven on Facebook.