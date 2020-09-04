FEMA announces lost wages grant for New York

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved New York for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program. FEMA’s grant funding will allow New York to provide $300 per week — on top of their regular unemployment benefit — to those unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA will work with New York’s Governor, Andrew M. Cuomo, to implement a system to make this funding available to New York residents.

On Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the state of New York agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans.

To see a list of states previously approved for lost wages assistance, visit www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/lost-wages-assistance-approved-states.

To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, visit www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/fema-lost-wages-supplemental-payment-assistance.