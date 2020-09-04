Vendors sought for October yard sale

The Candor American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 907, will be hosting a yard sale with a chicken and biscuit luncheon and raffles on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place behind the legion on the pavilion grounds at 90 Spencer Rd.

To reserve a spot for your items at this event, contact Patti Reichert at 760-7551 or email to pmreich22@hotmail.com.

They will be observing social distancing with 10×10 spots available. The cost is $10 each, $20 for double, or $25 for triple. It will be up to each vendor to supply his or her own tent(s) and table.