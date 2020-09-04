Scarecrow contest kicks off October 1

Since many of the events have been cancelled for Candor’s Fall Festival due to the pandemic, the Chamber of Commerce decided to hold its annual Scarecrow Contest.

All scarecrows must be absent of adult or political themes. All scarecrows must be in good taste and appropriate for viewing by the public. Any scarecrow deemed inappropriate or in bad taste will not be entered into the contest.

Judging will be based on three categories: Originality/Creativity, Design, and Workmanship.

Categories to enter can include Quite the Character, a scarecrow interpretation of your favorite book, television or movie character: human, animal or animated!

Traditional Scarecrow: Pay homage to the scarecrows that have been “scaring crows” from farmers’ fields and gardens for centuries. Utilize old Cloth, straw, and natural supplies.

Group: Make your scarecrow a group project: school, church, office, Club, scout troop, community, business, etc.

Please have your completed Scarecrow on display by Oct. 1. Judging and prizes will be awarded during the week of Oct. 5.

Submit your name / business / organization, address, city, state, zip code, contact person, and an email or phone number to Nancy King by calling (607) 283-3244, by email to Queen_b45@yahoo.com, or by mail to 27 Bank St., Candor, N.Y. 13743.