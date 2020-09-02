A taste of the County Fair

A ‘Fair Food Drive Thru Feast’ is coming to the Tioga County Fairgrounds over Labor Day Weekend.

Thanks to the Gillette Family, many of the vendors offering fair food flair will be arriving to the midway on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4, 5 and 6, to offer your favorite treats!

The event will run on Friday, Sept. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 5 from noon to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 6 from noon to 6 p.m.

Follow the Tioga County Fair on Facebook for specifics, to include the menu, and the entry and exit plans.

As a reminder, the event will be following COVID protocols as mandated by the New York State Department of Health.

The fairgrounds is located in the heart of downtown Owego, and across from the Price Chopper Plaza on West Main Street, of Route 17C. Look for the signs.