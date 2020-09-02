A taste of the County Fair

A taste of the County FairIn neighboring Pennsylvania, The Troy Fair held an event similar to that planned at the Tioga County Fairgrounds over Labor Day weekend. Here, food vendors lined up and were rotated throughout the week in what the Troy Fair organizers called a complete success. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: psadvert September 2, 2020

A ‘Fair Food Drive Thru Feast’ is coming to the Tioga County Fairgrounds over Labor Day Weekend.

Thanks to the Gillette Family, many of the vendors offering fair food flair will be arriving to the midway on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4, 5 and 6, to offer your favorite treats!

The event will run on Friday, Sept. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 5 from noon to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. 

Follow the Tioga County Fair on Facebook for specifics, to include the menu, and the entry and exit plans. 

As a reminder, the event will be following COVID protocols as mandated by the New York State Department of Health. 

The fairgrounds is located in the heart of downtown Owego, and across from the Price Chopper Plaza on West Main Street, of Route 17C. Look for the signs.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "A taste of the County Fair"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*