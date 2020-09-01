Governor adds Alaska and Montana to Travel Advisory

Posted By: psadvert September 1, 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced two additional states – Alaska and Montana – meet the metrics to qualify for New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

New York State’s infection rate has been below 1 percent for 25 straight days. The number of patients in ICUs remained at 109, the lowest number since March 15. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

As we continue to pursue a phased, data driven reopening, the number of areas that remain on New York’s travel advisory is a stark reminder of the continued extent of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the nation,” Governor Cuomo said, adding, “Our ability to protect our state and fight the virus begins with what we do here at home, and that’s why it’s so important that New Yorkers wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and why local governments need to enforce state guidance. Everyone stay safe and be New York Tough, and we will get through this together.”

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Hawaii
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Virgin Islands
  • Wisconsin

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,073 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 3 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

  • Manhattan – 2
  • Nassau – 1

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization 432 (+14)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 64
  • Hospital Counties 31
  • Number ICU 109 (+0)
  • Number ICU with Intubation 54 (+3)
  • Total Discharges 75,142 (+42)
  • Deaths – 3
  • Total Deaths – 25,331

Of the 76,997 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 754, or 0.98 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region

0.6%

0.6%

1.3%

Central New York

0.8%

1.3%

0.9%

Finger Lakes

0.6%

0.4%

0.4%

Long Island

0.8%

1.2%

1.0%

Mid-Hudson

0.8%

1.3%

0.8%

Mohawk Valley

0.5%

0.3%

1.9%

New York City

0.7%

0.9%

0.9%

North Country

0.4%

0.2%

0.3%

Southern Tier

0.3%

0.7%

0.7%

Western New York

1.6%

2.0%

1.6%

 

The Governor also confirmed 754 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 435,510 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 435,510 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,786

16

Allegany

89

0

Broome

1,311

4

Cattaraugus

206

1

Cayuga

180

2

Chautauqua

405

11

Chemung

205

2

Chenango

229

1

Clinton

151

1

Columbia

569

0

Cortland

101

1

Delaware

115

0

Dutchess

4,868

3

Erie

9,947

75

Essex

131

2

Franklin

58

0

Fulton

311

0

Genesee

297

2

Greene

309

2

Hamilton

14

0

Herkimer

298

1

Jefferson

150

0

Lewis

49

0

Livingston

183

0

Madison

461

0

Monroe

5,462

10

Montgomery

207

1

Nassau

44,761

84

Niagara

1,626

8

NYC

234,542

305

Oneida

2,281

7

Onondaga

3,912

20

Ontario

393

2

Orange

11,445

12

Orleans

306

0

Oswego

304

1

Otsego

179

35

Putnam

1,505

4

Rensselaer

841

3

Rockland

14,271

16

Saratoga

846

2

Schenectady

1,271

8

Schoharie

70

1

Schuyler

26

0

Seneca

100

0

St. Lawrence

275

0

Steuben

315

0

Suffolk

44,885

65

Sullivan

1,530

1

Tioga

209

0

Tompkins

270

5

Ulster

2,176

1

Warren

322

1

Washington

268

1

Wayne

280

0

Westchester

37,021

37

Wyoming

126

0

Yates

62

0

 

Yesterday, there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,331. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Erie

1

Greene

1

Kings

1
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Governor adds Alaska and Montana to Travel Advisory"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*