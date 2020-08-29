Letter: Thanks from Troop 38!

Dear Editor,

Troop 38 in Owego, N.Y. would like to thank the community for all the support over this past year in raising money for their trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. The can collection bin on Day Hollow Road east of Tilbury Road seems to be constantly full of cans and bottles that are emptied weekly and redeemed to help raise money for our high adventure trip.

To date, you have helped us raise over $2,500, which is the amount it costs to send one scout to Philmont for two weeks of hiking and scouting activities. Scouts, as individuals, have also raised money for the trip by selling candy bars, popcorn, meat sticks and hosting a pasta dinner.

Unfortunately, just like summer camps in the region, Philmont Scout Ranch had to cancel all trips this summer and we were not able to attend. It would not have been prudent to fly across the country during this COVID 19 pandemic.

To remedy the financial burden, Philmont has issued the scouts full refunds at this time. This means scouts have been reimbursed what they have paid, and monies collected through the fundraising efforts have been credited to the troop’s account.

The troop’s executive committee has decided the best use of the money raised is for it to be set aside in a separate high adventure fund to be specifically used in the future for another trip to Philmont or similar high adventure outing.

In 2022 we have decided to attempt another trip to Philmont, therefore any monies raised for this summer will be applied to aid scouts on that trip. Since it is only two years away, all the scouts who were committed to going this year will have an option of attending in 2022 as well.

Over the next couple years, we will continue raising money for the upcoming high adventure trip. The scouts have also decided that since the can drive has been so successful, over the next year we might use it to help fund other community service projects, like food and clothing drives and Eagle Scout Projects. We will update the signage on the collection bin accordingly so that as people donate their cans and bottles they will know exactly what project, trip, or service the money will be used for. All we ask is your continued generosity in supporting our local scouts.

Thanks again for your continued support and generosity. If you are interested in or know a young boy or girl, ages 11 to 17, who could benefit from the Scouts BSA program, do not hesitate to contact Annamae Scheuerman at (607) 621-3064. Scheuerman, the committee chair for both troops, can answer questions for you about Troop 38 for Boys or the newly formed Troop 638 for Girls here in Owego, N.Y.

Sincerely,

Patrick Mercer

Scoutmaster Troop 38