Park Terrace Pantry receives special visit

Park Terrace Pantry receives special visitPictured, is Ben Cucci, founder of Nathan’s Butterflies. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert August 22, 2020

The Park Terrace Community Food Pantry in Apalachin recently received a special visit from Nathan’s Butterflies. The founder, Ben Cucci, his mother, his younger brother, and a few board members stopped by the Pantry to make a donation of $1,000 to help with the increased need for food during the pandemic. 

Nathan’s Butterflies was started in 2016 by then six-year-old Cucci, and after the passing of his newborn brother Nathan. Creating opportunities to share a smile and spread happiness helped Ben and his family with the loss of Nathan.

Park Terrace Pantry receives special visit

Pictured, is Ben Cucci, founder of Nathan’s Butterflies. Provided photo.

The donation was the result of a community t-shirt project in partnership with World Wide Sports Supply, who encouraged the Butterfly Crew’s family and friends to buy t-shirts. 

The volunteers of the Pantry were very grateful to receive help with their mission to overcome the food insecurities in the community. 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Park Terrace Pantry receives special visit"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*