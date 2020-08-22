Park Terrace Pantry receives special visit

The Park Terrace Community Food Pantry in Apalachin recently received a special visit from Nathan’s Butterflies. The founder, Ben Cucci, his mother, his younger brother, and a few board members stopped by the Pantry to make a donation of $1,000 to help with the increased need for food during the pandemic.

Nathan’s Butterflies was started in 2016 by then six-year-old Cucci, and after the passing of his newborn brother Nathan. Creating opportunities to share a smile and spread happiness helped Ben and his family with the loss of Nathan.

The donation was the result of a community t-shirt project in partnership with World Wide Sports Supply, who encouraged the Butterfly Crew’s family and friends to buy t-shirts.

The volunteers of the Pantry were very grateful to receive help with their mission to overcome the food insecurities in the community.