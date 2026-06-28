Go Big, Or Go Home! Sweet Liberty themed festival draws record-breaking attendance

Go Big, Or Go Home! Sweet Liberty themed festival draws record-breaking attendance Patrick Gavin and his wife, Amy, lead the 2026 Strawberry Festival Parade. Themed "Sweet Liberty," Gavin, who served as this year’s Parade Grand Marshal, was followed by the parade’s sponsor, Justin Hulslander, along with the Hose Teams, the Owego Fire Department, and the 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine, pulled by select members. (Photo by Joann Waterhouse)

Posted By: psadvert June 28, 2026

[By Wendy Post]

After many months of planning and a lot of hard work, things paid off on June 18, 19, and 20 as the Historic Owego Marketplace, along with the festival’s committee, presented the 2026 Owego Strawberry Festival. 

With a few cloudbursts on Thursday prior to the Rock and Run event at Hickories Park, and a brief cloudburst that blew a few vendor tents around on Friday, the weather was otherwise perfect for the event, with mostly sunny skies and a cool 70 degrees on Saturday.

Go Big, Or Go Home! Sweet Liberty themed festival draws record-breaking attendance

Runners commence the race at Hickories Park, a Rock and Run event held as a precursor to the downtown activities.

The 44th annual event, however, was over the top! Thursday’s Rock and Run 5K event gained a large number of participants who were challenged by the timed 5K run within Hickories Park.

On Friday, the security team, sound crew, vendors, and others had about three hours to set up and get ready for the guests. Small Town Party Tents and Eric Johnson from the Tioga County Fair already had the staging in place, and the port-a-johns were set. Things were about to happen.

Go Big, Or Go Home! Sweet Liberty themed festival draws record-breaking attendance

The Ashley Lux Band gave an energetic, powerhouse fireworks performance on Friday, and during the Owego Strawberry Festival Block Party. 
Fest7 – Allie Torto took to the stage with her band on Saturday during the 44th Annual Owego Strawberry Festival. Allie even debuted some new music.

Friday night had a few special attractions in store, one being the Silent Disco, headed by Ryan Cirbus and students from Owego Free Academy; the other was a return home by Ashley Lux and her band, who presented an energetic and powerhouse show from the Courthouse Stage for a fireworks performance. She was joined by special guest Tim Ruffo for a few hit songs.

An OFA graduate who at one time played with Making the Band, Ashley drew a record crowd, and even offered glo-sticks to guests that were dancing in the crowd, and shot out bio-degradable confetti. She turned the Courthouse Square into a celebration. 

Go Big, Or Go Home! Sweet Liberty themed festival draws record-breaking attendance

Wendy Post’s 1973 VW Beetle is decorated in a patriotic fashion for the 2026 Strawberry Festival Parade. Her son, Michael, an OFA graduate, is driving the car. Her daughter, Jennifer Lynn, is behind the car. Adeline, her granddaughter, who was born nine years ago on the day of the festival’s block party, is on the left, doling out candy. Reagan also participated, but was not caught in the photo frame. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

On Saturday, things really got busy as parade chairman John Loftus lined up units for the annual parade. With Patrick Gavin leading the way as this year’s grand marshal, and the antique steamer pulled behind by firefighters and the Owego Hose Teams, it was a true celebration. Loftus reported a record number of units in this year’s parade, 78; last year’s parade had 69.

Go Big, Or Go Home! Sweet Liberty themed festival draws record-breaking attendance

Justin Hulslander, sponsor of this year’s Strawberry Festival parade, is pictured behind the 1960s Dodge Challenger driven by Scotty Smith, with Patrick Gavin’s mom, Toni, along for the ride.

Following the parade, the music started, and the vendors were busy taking care of the thousands of guests that arrived, many wearing outfits reflecting the festival’s signature fruit – the strawberry. Allie Torto’s performance on the Courthouse Stage with her full band set the tone for the day, with dozens of bands performing throughout the venue.

Go Big, Or Go Home! Sweet Liberty themed festival draws record-breaking attendance

Allie Torto took to the stage with her band on Saturday during the 44th Annual Owego Strawberry Festival. Allie even debuted some new music.

Over the past two years, North Avenue has built up attendance with activities hosted near the station, such the dunk tank, and various raffles. Several bands performed on the street’s sound stage, and the steamer was on display, enjoying all of its glory.

Go Big, Or Go Home! Sweet Liberty themed festival draws record-breaking attendance

This aerial photo, taken by Wendy Post from the top of the fire ladder truck on North Avenue, shows the record turnout for the 44th Annual Owego Strawberry Festival.

Photos and videos from each day are posted on the Historic Owego Marketplace Facebook page and also on The Owego Pennysaver Facebook page for your viewing pleasure. 

Go Big, Or Go Home! Sweet Liberty themed festival draws record-breaking attendance

Lady Liberty was a good fit for this year’s “Sweet Liberty” theme during the 2026 Owego Strawberry Festival.

Next year’s dates are already set for June 17, 18, and 19, 2027. Stay tuned on this, and other Historic Owego Marketplace events by visiting www.owego.org.

The festival would like to thank all of the sponsors, the volunteers, and the festival committee for all of their hard work that goes into putting this event together. And a shout-out to the downtown merchants, like AutoZone, M&T, and others, for their support of this community event and their patience during the set up and tear down process. 

As they say, it takes a village! See you next year!

Go Big, Or Go Home! Sweet Liberty themed festival draws record-breaking attendance

A ribbon was cut on Thursday, June 18, officiating the start of the festival. Pictured with her co-chair, Pat Hansen, Wendy Post cuts the official ribbon. Sabrina Henriques, CEO and President of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce (on the right), hosted the ceremony.

Go Big, Or Go Home! Sweet Liberty themed festival draws record-breaking attendance

The 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine was pulled by volunteer Owego Fire Department and Hose Team members in the 2026 Strawberry Festival Parade.

Go Big, Or Go Home! Sweet Liberty themed festival draws record-breaking attendance

The 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine, pulled by volunteer Owego Fire Department and Hose Team members in the 2026 Strawberry Festival Parade, passes down Front Street.

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