Go Big, Or Go Home! Sweet Liberty themed festival draws record-breaking attendance

[By Wendy Post]

After many months of planning and a lot of hard work, things paid off on June 18, 19, and 20 as the Historic Owego Marketplace, along with the festival’s committee, presented the 2026 Owego Strawberry Festival.

With a few cloudbursts on Thursday prior to the Rock and Run event at Hickories Park, and a brief cloudburst that blew a few vendor tents around on Friday, the weather was otherwise perfect for the event, with mostly sunny skies and a cool 70 degrees on Saturday.

The 44th annual event, however, was over the top! Thursday’s Rock and Run 5K event gained a large number of participants who were challenged by the timed 5K run within Hickories Park.

On Friday, the security team, sound crew, vendors, and others had about three hours to set up and get ready for the guests. Small Town Party Tents and Eric Johnson from the Tioga County Fair already had the staging in place, and the port-a-johns were set. Things were about to happen.

Friday night had a few special attractions in store, one being the Silent Disco, headed by Ryan Cirbus and students from Owego Free Academy; the other was a return home by Ashley Lux and her band, who presented an energetic and powerhouse show from the Courthouse Stage for a fireworks performance. She was joined by special guest Tim Ruffo for a few hit songs.

An OFA graduate who at one time played with Making the Band, Ashley drew a record crowd, and even offered glo-sticks to guests that were dancing in the crowd, and shot out bio-degradable confetti. She turned the Courthouse Square into a celebration.

On Saturday, things really got busy as parade chairman John Loftus lined up units for the annual parade. With Patrick Gavin leading the way as this year’s grand marshal, and the antique steamer pulled behind by firefighters and the Owego Hose Teams, it was a true celebration. Loftus reported a record number of units in this year’s parade, 78; last year’s parade had 69.

Following the parade, the music started, and the vendors were busy taking care of the thousands of guests that arrived, many wearing outfits reflecting the festival’s signature fruit – the strawberry. Allie Torto’s performance on the Courthouse Stage with her full band set the tone for the day, with dozens of bands performing throughout the venue.

Over the past two years, North Avenue has built up attendance with activities hosted near the station, such the dunk tank, and various raffles. Several bands performed on the street’s sound stage, and the steamer was on display, enjoying all of its glory.

Photos and videos from each day are posted on the Historic Owego Marketplace Facebook page and also on The Owego Pennysaver Facebook page for your viewing pleasure.

Next year’s dates are already set for June 17, 18, and 19, 2027. Stay tuned on this, and other Historic Owego Marketplace events by visiting www.owego.org.

The festival would like to thank all of the sponsors, the volunteers, and the festival committee for all of their hard work that goes into putting this event together. And a shout-out to the downtown merchants, like AutoZone, M&T, and others, for their support of this community event and their patience during the set up and tear down process.

As they say, it takes a village! See you next year!