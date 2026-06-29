Strawberry Festival Announces 2026 Parade Winners

[By Wendy Post]

The Historic Owego Marketplace parade chairman, John Loftus, announced the winners of the Strawberry Festival parade, judged in two categories.

For Children’s Organization, Boy Scout Troops 38 and 638 placed first, followed by Hiawatha Soccer.

For floats, the Owego Church of the Nazarene placed first, followed by the Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation, which placed second.

Judging took place at the gazebo, with WEBO announcing alongside this year’s judges – Shelly Worthing, Keri Harris, and Stephanie Craft.

The Strawberry Festival parade was over the top this year, with 78 units participating; last year’s parade had 69.

“We had four dropouts, or we would have had 82,” Loftus exclaimed. He also noted that there were more floats participating this year.

“There was more creativity this year,” he added, adding, “It was a big deal for folks.”

“People don’t even know how much work this festival takes to put together, but as a community it all comes together,” Loftus added.

Justin Hulslander served as the sponsor for this year’s festival parade. Patrick Gavin served as the parade’s Grand Marshal.

It was truly a community effort.