Strawberry Festival Announces 2026 Parade Winners

Strawberry Festival Announces 2026 Parade WinnersPictured in the 2026 Owego Strawberry Festival parade is the first-place winner in the category of Children’s Organization, Boy Scout Troops 38 and 638.

Posted By: psadvert June 29, 2026

[By Wendy Post]

The Historic Owego Marketplace parade chairman, John Loftus, announced the winners of the Strawberry Festival parade, judged in two categories.

For Children’s Organization, Boy Scout Troops 38 and 638 placed first, followed by Hiawatha Soccer.

Strawberry Festival Announces 2026 Parade Winners

Pictured is Hiawatha Soccer in the 2026 Owego Strawberry Festival parade. The unit placed second in the Children’s Organization category.

For floats, the Owego Church of the Nazarene placed first, followed by the Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation, which placed second.

Strawberry Festival Announces 2026 Parade Winners

Pictured in the 2026 Owego Strawberry Festival parade is the first-place winner in the category of Floats, the Owego Church of the Nazarene.

Strawberry Festival Announces 2026 Parade Winners

Pictured in the 2026 Owego Strawberry Festival parade is the second-place winner in the “Floats” category, the Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation.

Judging took place at the gazebo, with WEBO announcing alongside this year’s judges – Shelly Worthing, Keri Harris, and Stephanie Craft.

The Strawberry Festival parade was over the top this year, with 78 units participating; last year’s parade had 69.

“We had four dropouts, or we would have had 82,” Loftus exclaimed. He also noted that there were more floats participating this year.

“There was more creativity this year,” he added, adding, “It was a big deal for folks.”

“People don’t even know how much work this festival takes to put together, but as a community it all comes together,” Loftus added.

Justin Hulslander served as the sponsor for this year’s festival parade. Patrick Gavin served as the parade’s Grand Marshal. 

It was truly a community effort. 

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