Boys and Girls Club to host Hole in One fundraiser

Join the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club in Owego from Aug. 24 through Aug. 28 for their annual Hole in One fundraiser, taking place at the club located on Erie Street in Owego.

Participants will have a chance to win prizes for 1st through 7th place for closest to the pin and hopefully a hole in one!

The cost is $5 for three golf balls, or seven golf balls for $10. There is no limit to the amount of rounds purchased, and funds benefit programs at the club.

Prizes include a $100 Dicks Sporting Goods Gift Card for first place; second place is two golf passes at the Links, to include a cart; third is a golf pass to Shepard Hills, and includes a cart; fourth is for Tomasso’s and includes a cart; fifth place is 18 holes at Pheasant Hill Golf, and includes a cart; sixth place is a pass at Grandview, including a cart; and seventh place is a year membership at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club.

For more information, contact Ken Henson, from the club, by calling (607) 687-0690.