Candor announces cancellation of this year’s Fall Festival

The Candor Chamber of Commerce recently announced that this year’s Fall Festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic. The festival was scheduled for Oct. 9, 10 and 11, and would have been the 21st year that the chamber has celebrated Candor’s businesses, churches, woodcarvers, farms, organizations, and more.

In a notice received last week, the chamber wrote, “The added value of the Chamber’s Fall Festival is the natural beauty of fall in Candor’s surrounding Hills! We will be looking forward to 2021!”

The Candor Chamber will, however, be moving forward with the annual scarecrow contest that kicked off with Chamber member Hope Van Scoy in 2015.

The scarecrow contest, the chamber wrote, is something that everyone can have fun doing, and they are encouraging businesses, community groups, youth groups and school organizations to join in the fun. Prizes will be awarded.

Participants can start entering the scarecrow contest on Sept. 1, 2020 by downloading an application from the Chamber website, www.candornychamber.org.

Simply fill out the application and email it to candorchamber@gmail.com.