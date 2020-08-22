Dancing United with the Starz postponed to 2021

Due to COVID19 and circumstances out of their control, the Tioga United Way Board of Directors and volunteers have made a decision to postpone this year’s Dancing United with the Starz 2020, until 2021.

Instructors, local Starz, and many volunteers prepare, practice and fundraise starting in April for this event.

In a press release, Tioga United Way’s Executive Director, Merideth Sagor, stated, “Moving forward we will focus our efforts on making our event in November 2021 even better.”

She added, “We know this is a very challenging time for everyone and appreciate the understanding and support from Tioga County. Stay tuned for other Tioga United Way Fundraisers to help support our thirty-one partner agencies.”

To learn more about Tioga United Way, you can contact them at (607) 687-4028 or visit them online at www.tiogaunitedway.com.