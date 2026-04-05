E A S T E R

[By Kim Rudin]

Once a year we celebrate,

Christ rising from the dead.

We who deserve to die in sin,

Jesus took our place instead.

This act of God’s amazing grace,

His pardon from sin to set us free.

Demonstrates His great love for all mankind.

His personal love, for you and me.

Jesus came to earth from heaven above,

Lived as a baby, child, and adult.

He personally experienced life as we do,

He knew no sin, was perfect, had no fault.

He taught us how to live our lives.

He set the example for us to follow.

If we surrender ourselves to Him,

Our lives will be full, not empty or hollow.

Our lives are not our own,

We have been bought with a great price.

The precious Son of God,

For us, He became a Holy Sacrifice!

For all who know The Lord,

We celebrate each and every day.

The fact that Jesus died to save us,

At the Cross our lives we lay.

We have been raised to abundant life,

To be guided, directed, by His great hand,

Fellowship with our Creator, Father,

As this was His original plan,

Father, how thankful and grateful we are,

For Your merciful, infinite love.

We give You all praise, glory and honor,

We bow in worship, to our God above.

‘The Song Of The Soul Set Free’

Sing To The Lord Hymnal – page 424.