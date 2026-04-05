A Pastor’s Thoughts: When Sunday Comes: Living Hope in a Friday World

[By Rev. Dr. Joseph Sellepack, Executive Director, Broome County Council of Churches]

In the rhythm of the Christian story, Good Friday and Easter Sunday stand in stark contrast. Friday represents loss, grief, and the harsh realities of life. Sunday brings hope, renewal, and the promise that despair is not the final word.

The reality of Friday is familiar to us all. It is the silence after devastating loss, the weight of broken dreams, the sting of failure, and the ache of unanswered prayers. This was the world the women approached as they made their way to Jesus’ tomb. They had witnessed his suffering and death. They had seen hope crucified. Like so many moments in our own lives, Friday felt final – sealed, guarded, and beyond repair.

Yet Easter Sunday changed everything.

Arriving at the tomb, the women encountered the unexpected: the stone rolled away, the guards were paralyzed with fear, and the tomb was empty. In an instant, the assumptions of Friday were overturned. Death no longer had the final say. What seemed impossible became reality – Jesus was alive.

This is the hope of Easter. It is more than a moment; it is a transformation in how we understand the world. Where Good Friday insists that loss defines us, Easter declares that life and restoration are still possible. Where Friday speaks of endings, Sunday proclaims new beginnings. The women, once burdened by grief, became the first witnesses of the resurrection, carrying a message that would reshape history: hope lives.

But the story does not end there. We are called to live as “Sunday people” in a “Friday world.”

This means holding onto hope even when circumstances suggest otherwise. It means finding joy in the midst of sorrow, courage in the face of fear, and faith when answers are unclear. It does not deny the pain of Friday; it acknowledges it, but refuses to let it define the future.

To live this way is to trust that no situation is beyond redemption. It is to believe that even in our darkest moments, something new can emerge. Often, this hope is sustained in community – when others carry us, remind us of truth, and help us move forward when we cannot do so alone.

“When Sunday comes” is more than a phrase; it is a promise. It reminds us that despair is temporary, that love endures, and that new life is always possible.