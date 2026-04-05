Selection Announced for North Avenue Art Installation

[By JoAnn R. Walter]

At the Village of Owego Board of Trustees meeting on March 16, the Mayor and Board unanimously voted for the “Forged by the Water” design for the NYS DRI North Avenue Permanent Public Art Installation. “Forged by the Water” was one of four finalists considered.

The “Forged by the Water” design is by Sam Castner of Ironvine Studios, LLC, and Paulina Garces Reid of Garces Design, LLC. The permanent outdoor art installation will be located in a high-traffic area along the street side of what many refer to as “The Pit.” It will serve as a visual focal point designed to engage the public, celebrate Owego’s history and culture, and contribute to the aesthetic of the downtown district.

Sam Castner is a visionary artist and fabricator with over 30 years of experience in metalwork, large-scale public art, and craftsmanship. His work ranges from sculptures to architectural installations.

Paulina Garces Reid is a project manager, graphic designer, and artist who has lived and worked in the Finger Lakes region for over 20 years. Her business is a Certified Women and Minority-Owned Business (WMBE).

Both artists have been involved in multiple projects around the Finger Lakes region and specialize in community-engaged public art that blends aesthetic innovation with regional history.

In an earlier committee video meeting, Castner pointed out his work at Fox Run Vineyards in Penn Yan, N.Y., where he said thousands of visitors take photos by the gate entrance he designed and installed. For Castner’s and Reid’s Owego project, they foresee visitors making a special stop on North Avenue to see “Forged by the Water.”

As described by the artists, “Forged by the Water” is a five-part sculptural installation spanning approximately 100 feet and presenting a walkable timeline of Owego’s evolution. Five interconnected chapters are shaped by one enduring force: the Susquehanna River.

The installation begins with its first piece, “Indigenous Foundations: Where the Valley Widens,” acknowledging the Indigenous peoples who first lived along the river. A feather represents their presence, and organic forms and grounded circular motifs reference cycles, continuity, and stewardship.

The second piece, “Industrial Emergence: Power in Motion,” reflects Owego’s economic expansion and regional industrial growth while highlighting canal systems, trade routes, and transportation networks.

The third piece, “Historic Architecture: Bridge, Canal, and River Power,” references Owego’s historic bridge and canal and how the river shaped the town’s physical footprint and powered development.

The fourth piece, “Community and Celebration: The Strawberry Festival,” celebrates Owego’s strong sense of community. Water, the artists conveyed, not only sustains industry and infrastructure but also community life and tradition.

The fifth and final piece, “Innovation and the Future: Lift and Trajectory,” looks forward to Owego’s role in advanced manufacturing and aerospace innovation. Just as water once powered mills and canal traffic, today it symbolizes continuous movement into new technological frontiers.

Mayor Mike Baratta commented on the final selection, stating, “All of the submissions were very good, so the choice was tough.”

Baratta continued, “We felt ‘Forged by the Water’ best met the goals; it will block the view of the pit without completely obstructing it. If in the future the pit is developed, the pieces can be moved easily,” and added, “They are a good height and size to view while driving by. They will also use natural sunlight to illuminate at sundown and require very little site work [referring to upkeep, and no utilities].”

Construction is targeted for on or about May 1 with an anticipated completion by the end of August. The total project budget is $200,000, as presented in the Phase II submission for the project and also in previous remarks by the mayor. A model of “Forged by the Water” is available for viewing at the Village of Owego offices.

To learn more about the artists, visit their websites: samcastner.org and garcesdesign.com.

For additional updates, visit https://tinyurl.com/y5yvx2ne.