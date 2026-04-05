What’s Happening for the Week of April 5, 2026

What’s Happening – Send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

APRIL

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Sundays at 6:15 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. No dues or fees. Use the side street entrance. Anyone who struggles with food or weight is welcome. For more information, call (607) 351-9504 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Worship service, 8 a.m. coffee time, and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Community Baptist Church, 1708 Main St., Apalachin, holds Sunday Bible studies beginning at 10 a.m., followed by an inspirational worship service at 11 a.m. A weekly prayer gathering takes place on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Information is available on Facebook, by email at cbcapalachin@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 239-2827.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate lunch is served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

George P. and Susan Platt Cady Library Board Meeting, every third Tuesday of the month except for August and December, 7 p.m. at the Cady Library, 42 East River Rd., Nichols. Meetings are open to the public. For further information, call (607) 699-3835.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Drum Class, Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m., Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

APRIL 1 to MAY 15

Owego America 250 Celebratory Contest for Owego Elementary 3rd to 5th grade students. Enter by submitting one of the following creative products to the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation at 34 1/2 Lake St. in Owego by May 15. 1. Poem; 2. Prose/Essay (max 250 words); 3. Drawing; 4. Painting. The products should be of your own creation and not Al generated and express the theme “Let Freedom Ring: Celebrating America’s Liberty, Justice, Beauty, and Independence.” The contest runs through May 15.

APRIL 4

Hop and Shop Bunny Trail in Downtown Owego, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hunt for treasure-filled eggs in participating merchants. Fill out a passport and be eligible for a grand prize. Lots of fun-prizes-shopping specials, and say hello to the Easter Bunny. Visit www.owego.org to learn more, or find the Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook.

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Easter Egg Hunt, 9 to 10 a.m. Coloring Contest with Prizes, 10 to 10:30 a.m. Egg Hunt, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. Rain or shine event. Open to the public.

APRIL 4 and APRIL 5

Easter celebrations: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m., Living Word Christian Church, 90 Roki Blvd., Nichols. An egg hunt will follow the Sunday service for children up to age 12.

APRIL 6

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SML Senior Series 2026: Nutrition with Alice Bennett, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. An interactive session with Alice Bennett exploring what “eating healthy” really means. What’s a discussion of nutrition without a snack? SML Senior Series 2026 will run through May 11. All programs are on Mondays from 1:30-3 p.m. and are FREE and open to the public.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This Club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Adults are welcome, too. Kids under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

APRIL 7

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Mental Health Subcommittee, Alcohol and Substance Abuse, and Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/48hb2zwd; Meeting ID: 820 0858 3529; Passcode: 433203.

Tea and Live-Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m. at Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and/or floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

Creative Corner Art Club for Teens, 5 to 6 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Creative Corner is a FREE art club for grades six to 12. This month, they are making buttons/pins. Design your own by drawing or collaging.

Threads Knitting/ Crocheting group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This group meets each week to socialize and work on whatever personal project they are currently working on. Come share your latest project and enjoy conversation, as well as any needed help with crocheting, knitting, or sewing projects.

APRIL 8

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

The Athens Senior Citizens will meet at Athens Wesleyan Church at noon. Please bring a dish to pass, your own tableware, and a drink. Coffee will be provided.

Family, Snack, Sip, and Paint and Ice Cream, 6 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. They will be painting an adorable bunny while enjoying light snacks and refreshments. Reservations are required. Children are free (one child per paying adult). The suggested donation is $25.

Free Build, 3 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to come build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs.

APRIL 9

Sip and Paint with Nerissa, 6 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. All materials will be provided. Suggested donation: $30.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Evening Book Club, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st Monthly Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Beginner Line Dancing and Lessons with Red’s Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience necessary. The suggested donation is $5.

APRIL 10

Storytime, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join them for stories, songs, and crafts. Animal Care Sanctuary will share animal stories and bring along a furry friend to meet. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

APRIL 11

CCE Tioga Seed Share event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Apalachin Library, located at 719 Main St. in Apalachin, and at CCE Hilltop Farm, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor.

Rummage and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Zion Lutheran Church, 3917 Waverly Rd., Owego.

APRIL 13

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A $5 donation is suggested for adults.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Lasagna dinner with two sides and dessert for $12. Nichols Presbyterian Church, preorder by calling (607) 699-3302. Takeout only. Pick up between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

SML Senior Series 2026: Digital Library Resources and BeST Transit, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Learn about BeST Transit services and get help using Libby and Hoopla to borrow free eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and more with your library.

Nichols Presbyterian Church Lasagna Dinner, 140 S. Main St., Nichols. Two sides and dessert for $12. PRE-ORDER by calling (607) 699-3302. Takeout only. Pick-up is from 4 to 6 p.m.

Community Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Menu includes pulled pork, mac and cheese, salad, and dessert. They will have music with Vin performing an Elvis tribute at 12:15 p.m. The suggested donation is $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for adults.

APRIL 14

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Fourth Regular Tioga County Legislation Meeting of 2026 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tea and Live-Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and/or floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

APRIL 15

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

CCE Tioga/NYBPA Reg. 6 Beef Producer Roundtable: Herd Health and Farm Transition, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 146 Central Ave., Owego.

APRIL 16

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

International Cuisine Day featuring Poland, 11:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a delicious lunch featuring Breaded Pork Cutlet with pierogies and sauerkraut, dessert, and beverage. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org for more information.

“Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class,” 1:30 to 3 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Each week will feature a NEW activity to sharpen listening and explore rhythm together. All materials are provided. New members are welcome. No registration is required. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Beginner Line Dancing and Lessons with Red’s Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience necessary. The suggested donation is $5.

CCE Tioga/Finger Lakes PRISM Trail Survey Program Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Danby State Forest (Michigan Hollow Road).

APRIL 17 and 18

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Campville Methodist Church, Route 17C, Campville. Donations are welcome from April 6 to April 13. Call (607) 760-4940 for drop-offs. Please, no electronics, equipment, or books.

APRIL 17

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Menu includes macaroni and cheese, vegetables, dessert, and beverage. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required by Thursday, April 9. To reserve your seat, please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

APRIL 18

Annual Julie Zepkowski Cornhole Tournament, chicken BBQ, and 50/50 raffles; bags fly at 1 p.m., Owego VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. For registration and questions, call Rob at (607) 953-9128 or find Tioga County Cornhole on Facebook. All are welcome to participate in raffles. Chicken dinners will be available for presale. Minimal extra chicken dinners will be available for purchase on the day of. There will also be a bake sale and cake wheel with desserts.

Titanic: My Story with author John Pulos, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Developing a Culture of Believing Prayer Seminar, 10 a.m. Lunch is served between the morning and afternoon sessions, First Congregational Church of Berkshire, 12445 State Route 38, Berkshire. For questions or to register, call (607) 657-2677. Register by April 11.

Chicken BBQ and Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. rummage sale, noon Chicken BBQ, Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost of the BBQ is $15.

Hamley’s Maple Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 72 Frost Hollow Rd., Barton. There will be demonstrations, pancakes will be served, and much more for a donation.

CCE Tioga Seed Share: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spencer Library, located at 41 N. Main St. in Spencer; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tappan Spaulding Memorial Library, located at 6 Rock St. in Newark Valley.

APRIL 20

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Cemetery Cleanup, 10 a.m. Rain date will be April 25 at 10 a.m.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SML Senior Series 2026: Memory/Brain Health, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Explore simple ways to keep your mind active with tips, resources, and engaging activities focused on memory and lifelong learning.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is needed. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Spring Trap League, 8-week league on Mondays beginning at 4 p.m., Berkshire Rod and Gun Club, McMahon Road, Berkshire. For information, call (607) 657-2702.

APRIL 21 to JUNE 4

Walk with Ease, 359 Hickories Park Rd., Owego. Every Tuesday and Thursday, 9-10 a.m., starting April 21 through June 4. This supportive 6-week walking series includes gentle stretching and walking to improve your balance, strengthen muscles, and boost overall wellness. Connect with others in a supportive group. Spaces are limited. Preregistration is required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

APRIL 21

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Building Brain Healthy Habits with the Alzheimer’s Association, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn simple ways to support brain health, including exercise and healthy eating, the brain-heart connection, why brain health matters at every age, and how to create your own brain-healthy action plan. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Tea and Live-Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and/or floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

APRIL 22

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

APRIL 23

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Guthrie Lourdes “Mammo on the Move” Mobile Mammography Van, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 110 Central Ave., Owego. No referral needed. Insured and uninsured women are welcome. Call the Cancer Services Program for low-or no-cost screening eligibility at (607) 778-3900. To schedule an appointment, call (607) 798-5723.

Container Gardens: Vegetables, Flowers, or Both, 9:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join CCE Master Gardener Angie Smith to learn simple tips to prepare pots, choose the right soil and fertilizer, and select plants. Reservations are appreciated in advance. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

“Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class,” 1:30 to 3 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Each week will feature a NEW activity to sharpen listening and explore rhythm together. All materials are provided. New members are welcome. No registration is required. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Tioga County Legislative 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 24

Waverly Senior Social Hour, Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, Menu includes Greek cannellini with orzo, vegetable, dessert, and beverage. Suggested contributions for ages 60 and over are $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required by Thursday, April 16. To reserve your seat, please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Basic Computer Class with Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties, Inc., 10 a.m. to noon at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Topics include basic computer usage, Windows, Microsoft Office, email accounts, internet usage and online tasks, basic phone and tablet tips, and more. No cost to attend. Walk-ins are welcome. Call ahead to (607) 778-6406 or email tel.lvbtc@gmail.com for more information.

APRIL 24 and 25

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Campville Methodist Church, Route 17C, Campville.

APRIL 25

74th Owego Little League Parade and Opening Day Ceremonies. The parade will begin forming at 8 a.m. in front of the Owego Police Department on Temple Street and will start promptly at 8:30 a.m. The field ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. at Hyde Park, with all players, coaches, league officials, and sponsors being represented.

Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin Elementary School, 405 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Please enter through the front of the building. There are over 40 vendors signed up. The event is hosted by the Apalachin Elementary School Parent Group. They will have a bake sale during the event and a food truck out front. If interested in being a vendor, please reach out to aesparentgroup405@gmail.com.

Graphic Novel Workshop with graphic novelist Doogie Horner (grades 3-6), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

STIC’S Sip N’ Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 135 E. Frederick St., Binghamton. Sample local drinks and shop small businesses. Proceeds go to support people with disabilities. Use the STIC Event Center entrance on Grant Street.

APRIL 26

Designer Purse Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Hosted by Tioga County Rural Ministry; for more information, visit www.tcrm.org.

APRIL 27

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SML Senior Series 2026: Medicare and Supplement Info, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Learn the basics of Medicare, including Supplements, Medicare Advantage, and Part D, to better understand your options. Explore simple ways to keep your mind active with tips, resources, and engaging activities focused on memory and lifelong learning.

APRIL 28

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tea and Live-Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and/or floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

CCE Tioga Board of Directors meeting, 5:30 p.m., 146 Central Ave., Owego.

APRIL 29

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

APRIL 30

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Spring Cleaning Workshop with Merrie from Merrie’s Organizing Mania, 6 to 7 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

“Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class,” 1:30 to 3 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Each week will feature a NEW activity to sharpen listening and explore rhythm together. All materials are provided. New members are welcome. No registration is required. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

MAY 2

Bike Fest, 11 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

MAY 4

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

SML Senior Series 2026: Food Sources, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Learn about local food resources, including the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program and the Free Farm Stand, and how to access fresh, healthy food.

MAY 6

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 7

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 7 and 8

North Orwell Hall Sportsman Antiques and Trap Show, 34142 Rt. 187, Pa. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276.

MAY 9

Owego Rotary Club Plant Bingo fundraiser, VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. VIP tables and open seating tickets are still available. All proceeds directly support Rotary’s youth services programs. For tickets or more information, contact Judy Kip at JUDITHKIP@earthlink.net or visit the Owego Rotary Facebook page.

4th Annual Tom’s World of Toys Opens again, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Route 17C, two-miles west of Owego. Tickets are $10 for adults 18 and older; it is $25 for families. The event serves as a scholarship fundraiser for students in Tioga and Broome Counties. Come enjoy thousands of toys for all ages. For more information, email chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com.

MAY 10

Mother’s Day Celebration: Bloom and Brunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Featuring a Waffle Bar, Yogurt Bar, Farmhouse Vegetable Egg Casserole, Chicken Salad Croissants, and a Non-Alcoholic Mimosa Bar. The cost is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $12 for youth ages five to 10; children under five eat free.

MAY 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting and Public Hearing, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

SML Senior Series 2026: Fraud and Scams, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Learn how to recognize common scams, protect your personal information, and what to do if you suspect fraud.

Community Monday Lunch: Veterans eat free in honor of Memorial Day, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The suggested donation is $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for adults. There will be a presentation at 12:15 Ed Nizalowski, and information relating to the role of service members from Northern Tioga in WWII, as well as the role of Tioga County Afro-Americans in both WWI and WWII.

MAY 12

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

MAY 13

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 14

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Snacks and Subs, 5 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Gary Cornett will discuss the history of submarines and share sea stories.

MAY 16

Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Cemetery Meeting, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

MAY 18

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

MAY 20

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

MAY 21

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 25

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

MAY 27

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 28

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 1

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

JUNE 8

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

JUNE 17

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

JULY 15

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

AUGUST 19

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

SEPTEMBER 16

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

NOVEMBER18

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

DECEMBER 16

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.