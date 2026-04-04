Eat Your Heart Out in Tioga County, NY for 2026 Eat Local New York Restaurant Week

Tioga County, NY – Thirteen Tioga County restaurants are participating in Eat Local New York Restaurant Week from April 13 – April 26, 2026, offering prix fixe menus, discounts, and specials for customers alongside their regular menus. Tioga County Tourism has partnered with Eat Local New York to shine a spotlight on these businesses, the food they make, and the people who work hard to make a meal an experience.

Rebecca Maffei, Director of the Tioga County Tourism Office, said, “The food and beverage industry is filled with hardworking, passionate people. Every time you have a wonderful dinner, get a latte just the way you like it, or pick up a pizza you know everyone at home will love, there’s dedication and creativity making it happen.”

“We are excited to give people a reason to visit Tioga County for the first time, or for locals to try a new place, so more people can enjoy the delicious food and unique atmospheres that are the result of so much devotion,” said Maffei.

Eat Local New York, which organizes New York State Restaurant Week, is best known for its blogs, podcasts, and YouTube videos produced by and featuring Anthony Tringale, who travels the state promoting restaurants and finding great food and great stories to share. Tringale’s passion for eateries started young from watching his parents, who owned a ‘50’s style diner.

“I remember the challenges that they faced when I was that young. And so, it’s just nice to be able to help out other families who are running restaurants today,” said Tringale.

This is the second statewide event the Eat Local team has organized, andthey have over 100 restaurants “from Buffalo to the Bronx” as they say on their website.

The Tioga County restaurants participating in Eat Local New York Restaurant Week are Owego Originals, Sugar Maple Cafe, Chat-A-Wyle, Owego Parkview, Donoli’s Restaurant, Owego Kitchen, Roasted Coffee Bar, Jackpot Richie’s, Owego Brewery, Mario’s Pizza, The Cellar Restaurant, Owego Donut and Beer, and Brickhouse Pizza.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to launch Restaurant Week at the Experience Tioga Visitor Center, 200-204 Front St., Owego, on April 2 at 10:30 a.m. Tringale will be attending along with restaurant owners and employees, the Tioga County Tourism staff, and other local stakeholders.

For more information on Restaurant Week in Tioga County, go to www.experiencetioga.com and follow Experience Tioga on Facebook and Instagram for updates. To see all of the restaurants participating across the state, go to www.eatlocalnewyork.com. You can follow Tringale in his travels on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube @EatLocalNewYork.

Eat Local New York Restaurant Week is sponsored by Summit Federal Credit Union.