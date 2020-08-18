Two states added to travel advisory

Posted By: psadvert August 18, 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that two additional states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Alaska and Delaware. No areas have been removed.

 

The governor also announced that for the 11th straight day, New York State’s rate of positive tests was below 1 percent. Governor Cuomo also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

“New York State is moving forward in the face of a continuing crisis throughout the nation and around the world—we’ve gone from one of the nation’s worst infection rates to one of its best and have an infection rate below 1 percent for the 11th straight day—but that’s no excuse for getting complacent as we add two more states to our travel advisory,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our success in this fight is determined, more than anything, by the actions each of us takes in daily life—washing our hands, properly social distancing and wearing masks—and by the willingness of local governments to be competent partners and to enforce state guidance. We continue to move in the right direction, but it’s up to all of us to slow the spread and stay safe.”

 

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:

 

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Virgin Islands
  • Wisconsin

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 976 establishments in New York City and Long Island and did not observe any establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements.

 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization – 537 (+3)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 52
  • Hospital Counties – 31
  • Number ICU – 126 (-7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 74,258 (+51)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 25,264

 

Of the 66,891 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 655, or 0.98 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region

1.2%

0.3%

0.8%

Central New York

0.7%

0.2%

0.6%

Finger Lakes

0.5%

0.5%

0.7%

Long Island

0.8%

0.6%

1.1%

Mid-Hudson

0.8%

0.8%

1.3%

Mohawk Valley

0.3%

0.5%

1.1%

New York City

0.9%

0.9%

1.1%

North Country

0.3%

0.1%

0.5%

Southern Tier

0.1%

0.5%

0.3%

Western New York

0.9%

0.5%

0.8%

 

The Governor also confirmed 655 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 426,571 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 426,571 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,661

4

Allegany

80

0

Broome

1,177

5

Cattaraugus

172

1

Cayuga

164

0

Chautauqua

271

6

Chemung

190

0

Chenango

218

0

Clinton

134

1

Columbia

558

6

Cortland

97

0

Delaware

107

0

Dutchess

4,704

4

Erie

9,187

30

Essex

63

4

Franklin

55

1

Fulton

305

2

Genesee

288

3

Greene

300

2

Hamilton

11

0

Herkimer

284

0

Jefferson

143

0

Lewis

47

0

Livingston

178

0

Madison

423

2

Monroe

5,213

30

Montgomery

188

0

Nassau

44,001

46

Niagara

1,535

3

NYC

230,742

284

Oneida

2,213

12

Onondaga

3,696

16

Ontario

371

2

Orange

11,269

13

Orleans

302

0

Oswego

272

0

Otsego

120

2

Putnam

1,463

0

Rensselaer

801

6

Rockland

14,053

42

Saratoga

800

5

Schenectady

1,130

9

Schoharie

69

0

Schuyler

23

0

Seneca

95

1

St. Lawrence

263

0

Steuben

307

0

Suffolk

44,235

50

Sullivan

1,493

0

Tioga

198

2

Tompkins

238

0

Ulster

2,100

2

Warren

313

1

Washington

262

1

Wayne

270

1

Westchester

36,540

54

Wyoming

120

2

Yates

59

0

 

Yesterday, there were 8 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,264. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Broome

1

Montgomery

1

Queens

3

Suffolk

1

Non-NYS

1
