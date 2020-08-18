Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of August 16, 2020

Good morning human, how are you today? I would like to introduce myself. I am Butterscotch!

I have been here five years now and I think I could practically run this place by myself. I am a very busy girl keeping everything and everybody in order. These other cats are such a handful but I keep them on their toes. They know I’m the boss. Sometimes Clara and I compete, but I usually win.

My best worker is Nancy. She is always on the job keeping the kitty litter pans clean and feeding us. I try to encourage her as much as I can. I will rub up against her and head butt her to let her know that she is doing a good job and that I notice and appreciate her. Humans seem to require that.

I like being on the highest possible perch like shown in the picture so I can survey my domain. You can see a lot from up there and nobody can get away with anything. Not with me keeping track of things. I usually only have to swat them once and they will change their attitude, but when I have to come down from there look out!

I would like to ask you if you could help us out by sending a donation. Nancy seems to be happier when people help by sending donations and she works so hard.

If you could send one of your checks to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827, she would be so grateful! Thanks for supporting us.