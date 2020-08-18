Tioga County Public Health announces Team Member of the Second Quarter

Tioga County Public Health announced the Team Member of the Second Quarter for 2020 is Abigail Canzler.

Abigail started working for Tioga County Public Health as an Office Specialist III on Oct. 6, 2018. She was promoted to the position she now holds as Secretary to the Public Health Director on Oct. 26, 2019.

In a press release, Kylie Holochak, senior public health educator and public information officer, wrote, “Abby is a true asset to Public Health. Not only is Abby professional, friendly, and humble, but she is also a very hard worker and productive.”

The release continued, “Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, she has worked tirelessly on sending quarantine orders and often stays after hours and she does this with a positive attitude. She has played a crucial role in implementing, processing, and maintaining the orders.”

Abigail recently became engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Tristan, and bought a home that she shares with her fiancé, two dogs, and three cats. Abigail is an animal lover and enjoys spending time with her family and likes to bake.

The release concluded, writing, “Thank you Abby for all you do for Tioga County Public Health, and we are grateful to have you working alongside of us.”