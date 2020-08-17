Gallery Forty-One announces their August Members of the Month

This August, Gallery 41 welcomes back two returning members – Ann Laczak and Johanna Husband.

Laczak creates beautifully textured images using felt. While much of her work is made from 100% wool fleece and roving, she is beginning to incorporate other materials such as silk and aluminum.

Creating a canvas and interweaving intricate shading techniques to design a realistic scene is very satisfying for Ann.

Johanna Husband spent 12 years as an illustrator for children’s books and magazine publishing. This illustrating history has pursued her as singular works of art suggest a story wrapped around each piece.

Johanna gets ideas for pictures from books she’s reading and snippets of overheard conversation. She takes joy in detail, color, and character, and paints for a wide range of age in anticipation of delighting everyone.

Come see the exquisite textured craft of Ann and the captivating artistry of Johanna at Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. Current business hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, and online at www.galleryfortyone.com. You can also call at (607) 687-2876.