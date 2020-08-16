Tioga County Brief

Posted By: psadvert August 16, 2020

As of Friday morning, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported there are five active COVID cases in Tioga County, bringing the total confirmed cases, to date, to 203; 68 individuals remain mandatory quarantine, 173 are recovered, and there have been 25 deaths.

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.

