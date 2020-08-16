Tioga County Brief

As of Friday morning, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported there are five active COVID cases in Tioga County, bringing the total confirmed cases, to date, to 203; 68 individuals remain mandatory quarantine, 173 are recovered, and there have been 25 deaths.

