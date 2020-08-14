Governor announces bowling alleys allowed to open on Monday, museums to follow

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced bowling alleys throughout New York will be allowed to reopen starting Monday with strict safety protocols in place. Bowling alleys will be able to operate at a 50 percent maximum occupancy limit; face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times; every other lane must be closed; patrons need to stay with the party at their assigned lane; thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared or rented equipment between each use will be required; and all food service must follow all state-issued guidance.

Due to restrictions on indoor dining, food and beverage service will not be allowed in New York City bowling alleys.

The Governor also announced that New York City museums and other low-risk cultural institutions can reopen starting Monday, Aug. 24. The institutions include museums, aquariums, and other low-risk indoor cultural arts. All institutions that reopen will be subject to state guidance. These institutions must obey strict safety protocols, including a 25 percent maximum occupancy limit, timed ticketing required with pre-set, staggered entry, strict enforcement of face coverings, social distancing, controlled traffic flow to avoid crowding, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols.

“New York City’s world-class cultural institutions have long provided comfort and creativity for generations of people in one of the world’s most vibrant places, and when the COVID-19 pandemic began to threaten the city and this nation, it was especially heartbreaking to see them close their doors,” Governor Cuomo said in a release.

He added, in the release, “This pandemic is far from over, but we’ve determined that institutions can reopen if they adhere to strict state guidance and take every precaution to keep visitors safe, and I look forward to seeing them inspire New Yorkers once again. I’m also happy to report that we will be able to open bowling alleys across the state with strict safety protocols in place, providing a level of fun and recreation at a time when New Yorkers really need it.”