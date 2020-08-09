What’s Happening for the week of August 9, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

AUGUST 8 and 9

Open Fishing Tournament for Channel Catfish, 7 a.m. Saturday to noon on Sunday, Tournament boundaries are anywhere on the Susquehanna River in Tioga County, N.Y., Broome County, N.Y., Bradford County, Pa., and Susquehanna County Pa. Adult fee is $25, and $10 for age’s under 16. All entries must be pre registered. Contact susqca@gmail.com or text or call (607) 353-1340.

AUGUST 10

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., 3586 E. River Rd., NIchols.

AUGUST 11

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety and Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Eighth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2020, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 12

Free Ancestry.com Class for Beginners, 3 p.m., to participate in the workshop visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the listed time. This workshop is targeted to beginners. Offered by GFJ Tech Center.

AUGUST 13

Free Community Meal, takeout only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. For more information, visit candorfarmersmarket.org.

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 Annual Election of Officers, 7 p.m., socially distanced at the Post pavilion.

AUGUST 14

Second Annual Anna Belle Brewer Ice Cream Social with Rick Pedro on Piano, 6 to 8 p.m., Boulevard United Methodist Church, corner of Floral Avenue and Grand Boulevard, Binghamton. Parking lot is on Floral Avenue across from the Kwik-Fill. Donations accepted.

AUGUST 15

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 16

Soul’d Out Quartet, 7 p.m., Concert on the Green, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to benefit this group.

AUGUST 19

Discovering Online Streaming Free Online Workshop, 3 p.m., to participate in the workshop visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the listed time. Offered by GFJ Tech Center.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Take-out only. All are welcome.

AUGUST 20

Free Community Meal, takeout only, Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 26

Discovering Online Streaming Free Online Workshop, 3 p.m., to participate in the workshop visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the listed time. Offered by GFJ Tech Center.

Meet Google Drive Free Online Workshop, 3 p.m., to participate in the workshop visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the listed time. Offered by GFJ Tech Center.

AUGUST 27

Free Community Meal, Takeout only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

SEPTEMBER 18

Antique Show, noon to 5 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187. Free admission. Call (607) 426-6276 for more information.