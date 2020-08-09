Owego Kitchen and Tioga State Bank partner again to help the community in a fun way

During the month of August, Tioga State Bank (TSB) and The Owego Kitchen are co-hosting a virtual “Community Care 100k Run / Walk Challenge.” Every person who completes the 100k Challenge in August will receive a shirt with a custom logo for the event.

For each individual completing the challenge, TSB will donate $25 per (up to $5,000) to local food banks. There will also be a chance each week to earn an extra prize for different mini challenges throughout the month.

The Community Care 100k Challenge began on Aug. 1, and ends on Aug. 31. This is a VIRTUAL event and gives everyone an opportunity to focus on something positive and healthy.

RUN OR WALK – that is up to each participant. The goal is to finish 100km (62 miles) by the end of August.

Participants can join in for a healthy lifestyle and feel good about participating in “Caring for Our Community One Step at a Time!” (#CommunityCare100k)

The Challenge is organized through the Nike Run Club App and is hosted on a Facebook event located at www.facebook.com/events/726312681516469/?event_time_id=726312684849802.

To sign up, download the Nike Run Club App. In the App, create your account.

At the ‘Home’ screen, click the People icon at bottom right of the screen; click ‘Add Friend’ at top right, search “Owego Kitchen” and click add.

The Owego Kitchen will then invite you to the challenge, so make sure you accept the invitation to officially join. (This is not done automatically, so it may take a bit to see the invitation on your account.)

From Nike Run Club app home screen, tap the people Icon at the bottom, then tap the Challenges link near the top. Invitation to 100k Challenge will show up under “Invitations” (you may have to scroll down to see this section) – make sure to tap it and click “Accept.”

Tioga State Bank provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with 11 offices in Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Tompkins counties. To learn more, visit www.tiogabank.com and phone or call 1-888-303-4872.