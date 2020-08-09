Roadside flowers

Ever wonder what that flower is as you drive down the road? One of the most common floral arrangements is a mixture of blue and white.

The white is an umbel of tiny petals belonging to Wild Carrot, also known as

Queen Anne’s lace and probably the ancestor of the commercial carrot.

The blue belongs to the composite known as Chicory where each blue ray consists of five fused petals.

During World War II the Chicory roots were used to brew a coffee drink.

The combination of the two plants stands between one and two feet tall.

Lower down on the road shoulder there are often clusters of a yellow member of the pea family known as Birdsfoot Trefoil. Its fruits are alleged to resemble a bird’s foot.

Drive safely during COVID and enjoy nature.