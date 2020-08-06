Calling all treasure hunters!

What better way to spend a summer day than at the fifth annual “Get Your Flea Fix on Route 96.” Flea market enthusiasts and treasure hunters can get their fix by browsing at multiple stops. The three-day event is scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 through Aug. 8.

In past years, the flea market route stretched some 25 miles and featured hundreds of sellers.

Despite some changes due to coronavirus concerns, event co-organizer, Linda John Cole said, “We’re thankful that New York State has progressed enough that we can hold this event.”

Cole remarked that social distancing practices must be followed and all participants and shoppers are asked to wear masks. Cole expects that the event will be scaled back as compared to past years, but there will still be plenty of stops for treasure hunters to make a day of it.

Cole and Laurie Bostwick, of Bostwick Auctions and Antique Mall, started the popular event five years ago. Typically held the second week in July, the event was pushed up a month due to waiting on re-opening announcements in the state.

Businesses, residents, churches and more that are on and around Route 96, including Owego, Catatonk, Candor, Willseyville and Spencer, are invited to host their own flea markets, yard or garage sales, bake sales and more.

For others who do not live along the Route 96 stretch, Bostwick Auctions, located at 1121 Rte. 96 in Candor, N.Y., is offering outdoor flea market space. The cost is $5 per day or $10 for all three days. To guarantee a space, individuals must sign up and pay. Space will be available on a first-come, first-paid basis. Flea market space will be approximately 15×20.

Different this year at Bostwick’s, there will be no indoor space. The restaurant inside Bostwick’s, Kim’s Diner, will be open; however, there will be no other food vendor space.

Cole explained that a “Location List” would be released the evening of Aug. 5. Cole recommends that sellers send their sale address to fleafix96@gmail.com by Aug. 4 in order to be included on the list. To help make the event even more successful, sellers are encouraged to print copies of the list to share on the day of the event.

Questions regarding the event can be directed to Linda John Cole at (607) 972-1443, email fleafix96@gmail.com, or find the group page, “Get Your Flea Fix on Route 96” on Facebook.

For those interested in securing flea market space at Bostwick Auctions, call them directly at (607) 659-4842.