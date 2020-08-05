Elderwood now COVID-19 free

With cheering as Elderwood staff rolled out their 49th “Covid Conquerer” last Thursday, the Waverly branch of the elderly care organization announced that it was COVID-19 free.

It had been a challenging few months, especially with Elderwood’s highly susceptible population, but “our staff has worked diligently over the many weeks,” said Chuck Hayes, Elderwood’s vice president of marketing and communications.

As residents tested positive, Hayes said they were placed in isolation where they could be kept comfortable and monitored closely by staff, who were in full personal protective equipment.

“We really worked hard to try and prevent any further transmission of the virus to any other residents or staff,” Hayes explained. “But as I’m sure you’re aware, we’re dealing with a virus that is extremely transmissible.”

To date, 22 of the Tioga County’s 25 COVID-19 deaths were residents at the facility, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

However, Hayes noted that Elderwood hasn’t had a new case in quite some time.

Part of the prevention effort included comprehensive COVID-19 testing in partnership with Guthrie on more than one occasion, which Hayes said was important so they could identify any emerging cases and isolate those residents before the virus could spread further — especially if they were asymptomatic.

“It’s important to know that the pandemic and the threat it poses is not over, but for today we give thanks for the health of our residents and the amazing recoveries of those who were affected by the virus,” Hayes said.

The Tioga County Department of Public Health, which has in part been reporting on Elderwood’s progress along the way, praised the care organization last Friday with a reposting of its victory video.

“We want to commend and thank all of the hardworking and dedicated staff at Elderwood who have worked tirelessly for the past couple of months caring for their residents,” officials said.

In line with New York State’s direction, Elderwood at Waverly will have to remain COVID-19 free for 28 days before limited visitation can resume. Residents have been able to take advantage of iPads and other devices in order to connect virtually with their families.