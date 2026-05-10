Berkshire FD to hold second public meeting on May 11 for solar project

[By Wendy Post]

The Berkshire Fire District held a public information meeting on April 14 to inform the community about a possible solar project and gather input. The project will provide solar power to the fire station and community hall.

The project will place solar panels on the fire station roof. This will be a +/-30 kW system. This project will also include upgrades to the station’s electrical system. The current service is starting to break down, causing power issues in the station.

The financial aspect of the project will require financing through a bond to cover installation costs. The project cost is estimated to be around $ 150,000 or less. The total cost will be reduced by solar incentives. The BCA will pay the district $225.00 per month for its power with a ceiling on usage. The preliminary projections indicate a breakeven point at about 12 years.

The Fire District has decided to move forward with the project. There will be informational meetings, and voters will decide on the project. Watch the fire station sign and other public media sources for dates and times.

Meetings with two of the possible solar contractors were planned; the first was held on May 7. A second meeting is planned for May 11, at 6:30 p.m. The meetings are held at the Berkshire Fire Station, located at 12515 NY-38, Berkshire.

Jim Simmons suggested that questions can be provided ahead of time so he can forward them to the contractors for a timely response. You can email your questions to jimsim3@juno.com.