4th Annual Arbor Day Tree Planting in Owego

The Board of Directors of the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation and friends planted a new tree on Front Street in front of Katie’s Kreations.

Friday, April 24 brought warm, sunny weather as Bill Shuler and Bob Bassett prepared the site. On Saturday, the new tree—generously contributed to the Owego community by Ken Williams, owner of W & W Nursery and Landscaping, and his family, along with very helpful staff—was dedicated by Bassett Board members Colleen Dewey-Wright, Bob Bassett, Ryan Marchewka, David Westgate, and Christian Freyli.

They were cheered on by Katie Jackson, owner of Katie’s Kreations.

New York native Sterling Morton started the first Arbor Day in 1872 in Nebraska, motivating schoolchildren statewide to plant one million trees. Today, Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states, and communities across the nation are realizing the importance of trees and greenspace for a healthy community.